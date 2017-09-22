Leicester City vs Liverpool preview: Reds looking for revenge at the King Power Stadium

Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium to clash with Leicester City for the second time in a week following their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of the Foxes.

The Reds fell to a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday evening and will be looking to get back to winning ways as they return to Premier League action on Saturday night.

Indifferent seasons

Leicester City's victory over Liverpool was only their second win of the 2017/18 campaign. Having only dispatched of Brighton & Hove Albion in the league, Craig Shakespeare's men could really do with a win at the weekend.

So far the Foxes have endured a less than impressive start and currently sit in 15th position in the table with only four points from their first five games. They only managed to earn a draw against Huddersfield Town last time out courtesy of a Jamie Vardy penalty. Though they have already come up against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Reds meanwhile are winless in four in all competitons since their 4-0 victory over Arsenal at the end of August. Jürgen Klopp's troops currently sit in eighth position having only picked up two wins from their opening five games - the victory over the Gunners and also the tight 1-0 success over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool only managed to grind out a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield last weekend with Mohamed Salah cancelling out Scott Arfield's opening strike. The Reds' defensive struggles continued to show last Saturday and have to be rectified if they are to be successful in the East-Midlands.

Klopp's struggles in the East Midlands

Since taking over at Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp's team have continued to stutter when travelling to Leicester. The Reds have suffered three consecutive defeats at the King Power Stadium in all competitions, only managing to score one goal. Meanwhile, the Foxes have netted an outstanding seven times on those occasions.

Their win on Tuesday evening has gone a long way in rebalancing the form books between Leicester and Liverpool. In 107 clashes since the first in 1895, the Foxes have got the better of their opponents on 39 occasions with Liverpool marginally ahead with 44 victories to their name.

The two do also struggle to get past each other with 29 draws between them. It goes without saying then that any sort of result could be produced when the two come together yet again on Saturday evening.

Team News

It might be fair to suggest that the two teams that appeared in the clash between the two earlier this week could be very different this time around. Both Craig Shakespeare and Jürgen Klopp made a combined 15 changes between them on Tuesday night with various key players rested on the night. There could be a similar amount of switches on Saturday.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has stated that he has Jamie Vardy, who has scored five goals in three Premier League appearances against Liverpool, and Christian Fuchs both available after the pair recovered from a groin and eye injury respectively. However, the bad news is that Matty James is going to be missing for four to six weeks due to an Achilles strain and defender Robert Huth is still missing.

Vincente Iborra, Shinji Okazaki, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire could all feature for Shakespeare's men.

Jürgen Klopp meanwhile has defensive issues to consider for the game. Dejan Lovren and Joël Matip are both out so Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan should continue their stints at centre back. Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are both missing as they continue their respective recoveries.

Sadio Mané is still suspended but Phillipe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge should be selected in the attacking positions. Mohamed Salah will be looking to continue his excellent form having netted against Burnley.

Simon Mignolet should return in goal having seen Alex Ward in between the sticks on Tuesday evening.

Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Albrighton, N'didi, Iborra, Mahrez, Vardy, Okazaki.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Klavan, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Coutinho, Salah; Sturridge, Firmino.