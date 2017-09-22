Leicester City 2-3 Liverpool Premier League LIVE Recap: Reds edge King Power thriller
19:35. Liverpool now look towards a lengthy trip to Russia to face Spartak Moscow in their second Champions League group stage game on Tuesday, with Leicester back in action next weekend when they take on Bournemouth on the South Coast. Liverpool's next Premier League game, meanwhile, sees them travel to the North East to face former manager Rafael Benitez and his Newcastle United side next Sunday. But that's all for today. We'll have plenty of coverage of all those matches and plenty of post-match reaction and analysis from this weekend's Premier League football to keep you entertained over the rest of the weekend. Thanks for joining VAVEL UK for today's game and we'll see you next time! 

19:33. A quick re-cap then: Liverpool stormed to a 2-0 advantage as Philippe Coutinho set up Mohamed Salah for a header before curling in a wonderful free-kick. Shinji Okazaki halved the deficit before half-time at a corner before Jordan Henderson restored Liverpool's two-goal lead on 68 minutes. That advantage lasted just 90 seconds as Jamie Vardy headed in from close-range after Simon Mignolet denied Demarai Gray to make it 3-2. The Belgian goalkeeper brought Vardy down in the box a few minutes later but read the striker well from the resulting penalty, staying down the middle to parry his powerful drive away from goal. There were chances from both sides towards the end that could easily have seen Liverpool once again extend their advantage or Leicester equalise, but the visiting side held out for a much-needed victory and their first three points since August 27. Leicester, meanwhile, are now winless in their last six league games.

19:31. With that win, Liverpool move up to fifth on 11 points. Leicester remain in 16th, on just four points, only prevented from slipping into the relegation zone by the inferior goal differences of Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

19:27. What a game! A second-half of incredible entertainment but it's Liverpool who hold out for a relieving win, their first in the month of September. Leicester have now lost four of their opening six league games, albeit to Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, and loom just above the relegation zone. But their league position does not reflect their quality and the Foxes certainly weren't short on endeavour this evening. They might have earned a point if not for the iron-claded hands of Simon Mignolet and his penalty heroics, standing strong to keep out Jamie Vardy's powerful attempt having given the spot-kick away himself. But it is the visitors who claim the victory to take some revenge for Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat to the same opponents.

FT: Leicester City 2-3 Liverpool. 

90+4' Leicester failing to make the most of the firepower they've got on the pitch as they consistently look to go long. They've even sent Schmeichel up for a late free-kick but it comes to nothing, the full-time whistle going - fortunately for Schmeichel - before he's required to sprint back to his own box.

90+2' Liverpool looking to kill off the tempo a little as they play the ball about their back-line and run the clock down. But Leicester's pressing ensures it isn't too long before their composure descends into panic. Vardy goes into the book, however, for catching Moreno late as he looks to dispossess the Spaniard.

90' Chilwell tries a long throw from the left but Maguire's foul with his raised elbow on Henderson hands Liverpool some, at least temporary, respite in the final minutes.

89' Five minutes added on at the King Power Stadium. Is that enough time for some more drama?  

87' Liverpool substitute Milner is seemingly hampered by an ankle problem as he goes down clutching his right leg. Going down to 10 men is the last thing that Liverpool need right now, so they'll be keen to see the Englishman back to his feet.  

85' Liverpool go straight up the other end and Oxlade-Chamberlain finds Wijnaldum on the edge of the box, but he side-foots a shot wide. Both sides need to be careful defensively as we move closer towards the full-time whistle, gaps clearly starting to appear on the counter for both.

84' Warning signs for Liverpool as Slimani pushes Matip aside to head just wide of the post, but the referee calls up the Algerian striker for an apparent foul on the centre-back as he looks to win the header. The Reds may have to deal with a few more inviting crosses towards Slimani in these final minutes.

83' Sturridge combines with Salah with a one-two but on the return, the winger is caught offside. 

82' Still time in this game for it to end 4-2, 3-3, or even 4-3 here in the Midlands. What an absorbing contest this has been.

81' Schmeichel pushes Salah's flick across goal out of danger as Liverpool search for a killer fourth goal. Minutes later, Sturridge brings another save from the Dane from distance - his curler a relatively comfortable stop. 

80' With Gray also on the pitch, Leicester go to almost a front four with Iheanacho and Slimani up top flanked by Gray and Vardy on the left and right respectively. Shakespeare going all out in search for a point.

79' And another Leicester substitution as Islam Slimani, who scored against Liverpool on Tuesday night, comes on. The Foxes now have three centre forwards - Vardy, Iheanacho and Slimani - on the pitch as they chase an equaliser. 

78' Jürgen Klopp making Liverpool's final substitution, introducing summer addition Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in place of first-half goalscorer Coutinho. His first involvement is to side-foot a shot on the corner of the box high and wide.

77' Incredible end-to-end stuff at the King Power and it's difficult to predict which way this will end up. Those two goals and that missed penalty all came within just five minutes and 21 seconds of each other.

76' CLOSE! Great ingenuity from Sturridge who dances through a couple of challenges before cutting on to his left foot and trying to bend one into the far top corner. His curling shot whistles just over the crossbar.

75' What drama! This is incredible. The pace has been frenetic and Milner is only just now allowed to come on to replace Can. Iheanacho meanwhile replaces Okazaki. This is going to be some final 15 minutes. 

73' PENALTY SAVED!! Mignolet guesses the right way to deny Vardy's smashed attempt down the middle. Excellent save.

72' King sends an inviting through ball through to Vardy, who collides with Mignolet off his line and Anthony Taylor points to the penalty spot. Huge chance to make it 3-3 for Leicester. The Belgian is booked.

71' PENALTY TO LEICESTER!!!

70' That two-goal advantage didn't last very long, did it? Just 90 seconds, in fact. Mignolet keeps out Gray's effort but can only push it to Vardy in the middle of the six-yard box and he only needs to make contact to score, which he does with a header. What a reply that is from Leicester. Meanwhile, Milner will come on for Liverpool shortly.

69' GOAAAALL!! NO, NOT GAME OVER. VARDY PULLS ANOTHER ONE BACK. 3-2!!

68' Leicester commit too many men forward and Henderson dispossesses Maguire and surges towards goal after feeding the ball on. Sturridge sees the skipper in space and the midfielder takes a touch inside and looks to have lost the chance to shoot, before remaining calm to fire between Maguire and Schmeichel and make it 3-1 to Liverpool. Cue approximately five ferocious fist-pumps from his manager on the touch-line. Is that the vital breathing room that Liverpool need?

67' GOAAALL!! GAME OVER? 3-1 LIVERPOOL ON THE COUNTER! 

66' Pressure from Liverpool sees several shots blocked from Salah and Coutinho in quick succession. Leicester break and Matip does excellently to come across and block Vardy's effort inside the box. Gomez is perhaps fortunate the striker didn't go down with the defender the wrong side of him in the area and apparent contact between the pair.

64' Nope, it's not Coutinho, but fellow Brazilian Firmino who makes way for Sturridge. From the free-kick conceded by Henderson, Morgan is adjudged to have pushed Wijnaldum to ground in the box.

63' Liverpool ramping up the tension of their supporters as Lovren allows himself to be dispossessed by an energetic Vardy at the edge of the Liverpool box. Henderson then concedes a silly foul by pushing Ndidi to the ground.

62' And here comes a Liverpool substitution too, and it's Daniel Sturridge who will enter the fray in an attacking change. Perhaps Coutinho - after playing 45 minutes in mid-week - is on his way off? 

60' Mahrez going off for Gray as Shakespeare makes that aforementioned substitution. Firmino meanwhile fires a speculative attempt goalwards from 25 yards which rises high into the stands.

59' The first substitution of the game on its way as we approach the hour mark, with Demarai Gray set to come on for Leicester, but it looks as though Liverpool might need a change themselves soon as they look to seek some control over proceedings. This game still very much in the balance as it stands.

57' Can rises above Simpson at the far post but heads over the crossbar despite the quality of Henderson's cross.

56' Both of Liverpool's two centre-backs, Lovren and Matip, are now on a booking and with the threat of Vardy's pace in behind still as large as ever, Leicester will look to target the Reds' central duo.

55' Salah's pass to the overlapping Can is forced out for a corner by Albrighton. The first is cleared but from the second, Lovren goes into the book for complaining to the referee. The Croatian is adamant that he was being handled by Maguire, who had a grab at both his fellow centre-back's arms to prevent him getting a clear header to the ball. Did Liverpool deserve a penalty there? Lovren certainly has a point.

54' Simpson squeezes a cross in towards the penalty spot from the right but Henderson reacts well to clear. Leicester's pressure growing.

52' Can gives the ball away to Ndidi on the edge of his own box and the midfielder looks to release Vardy in behind, but Liverpool's defence to step up well to leave the striker offside. 

51' Gomez collides with fellow England youngster Chilwell in an aerial duel, his knee crashing into the Leicester defender's thigh, but after some quick physio work the left-back is back to his feet and ready to continue despite Fuchs preparing himself to come on.

48' Good pressing from ever by Vardy as he closes in on Lovren and forces a throw-in down the left-hand side. The England striker still hoping to score in a fourth successive game against the Merseyside outfit today.

47' Coutinho draws a routine save from Schmeichel with an early side-footed volley.

46' The two teams are back out and we're all ready for the second-half. More goals are on the agenda here, but which way will they go? 

18:30. Well, well, well. Perhaps Okazaki's offside goal was correctly ruled out after all. Maguire is actually offside as he wins the header to knock it down to the striker, though it's hard to tell whether it is for Maguire - or Okazaki - that the flag is raised. 

18:27. Well, what a first-half to dissect - and what a second-half we could still have ahead of us. Philippe Coutinho's mercurial magic has the Reds ahead at half-time, setting up one for Mohamed Salah and netting another with a sublime free-kick, but Leicester are still well in this game despite the away side's control and will no doubt come out of the blocks quickly after the interval to search for an equaliser. 

18:24. Okazaki's second goal in five days against Liverpool changes the complexion of that first-half quite considerably. Reds captain Henderson is in the referee's ear on the way down the tunnel, seemingly appealing for a foul on Mignolet with Okazaki appearing to have a handful of the Belgian as Mahrez's cross came in. Is it enough to constitute a foul? Probably. But Liverpool's dire defending also has to come under criticism. Once again, they were beaten to the second ball and Okazaki has an all-too-simple finish. And besides that, Liverpool were largely commanding.

HT: Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool.

45+3' Protests from Liverpool for a foul on Mignolet, who comes out to reach Mahrez's corner-kick delivery but gets caught beneath the ball. Maguire wins the initial header and with the goalkeeper off his line, Okazaki bundles over the line to pull one back for the Foxes and offer some hope.

45+3' GOOAAAALLL!! HERE WE GO, LEICESTER BACK IN IT! 2-1.

45+2' GOOD SAVE! Mahrez fires the ball into the near post where Vardy stoops to head towards Mignolet, but he forces the ball over with an outstretched left arm.

45+2' Matip is the first Liverpool player into the book after Okazaki wins the ball from Salah and Vardy races beyond the Cameroonian centre-back to reach Albrighton's long ball. The striker, though, hangs his leg out to force the contact and the yellow is harsh. Promising free-kick opportunity, though.

44' Henderson wins the ball high up the pitch but Liverpool waste a chance to get a shot away with Firmino and the captain trying, and failing, to combine at the near post. Both sides then continue to throw away possession multiple times within a minute before Lovren, well up the pitch, curls a hopeless outside-of-the-boot cross towards the corner flag and Leicester can finally run the ball clear.

42' CHANCE! Should it be game over? Can finds Firmino in space beyond Simpson and the Brazilian fires a low left-footed effort across goal which flies narrowly wide of the far post. 

40' That's a potentially decisive moment in this game. How big a Leicester goal would have been before half-time. Okazaki is far quicker than any of Liverpool's seven players in the box to the loose ball and his goal should stand. Let-off for the visitors. 

38' OFFSIDE GOAL! Okazaki slams in at the near post for Leicester after running on to Maguire's knock-down at a free-kick. The linesman flags the striker offside but replays shows he's actually on, with Henderson level with the diminutive No.20. 

37' Leicester struggling to get a foothold at the moment though there's certainly chances in this game for them. Liverpool have conceded possession cheaply a few times and are inviting themselves into pressure on the counter.

35' Chilwell stings a low cross into the danger area that Mignolet does well to keep a hold of with Vardy sniffing for the rebound. Leicester perhaps unfortunate that the referee didn't pull back play for Matip's foul on Albrighton however.

33' On the basis of his performance so far, you can fully see why Liverpool were so reluctant to lose Coutinho in the summer just gone. Just imagine how good the Reds' attack could be when Mané returns, too.