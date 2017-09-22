Leicester City 2-3 Liverpool Premier League LIVE Recap: Reds edge King Power thriller

19:35. Liverpool now look towards a lengthy trip to Russia to face Spartak Moscow in their second Champions League group stage game on Tuesday, with Leicester back in action next weekend when they take on Bournemouth on the South Coast. Liverpool's next Premier League game, meanwhile, sees them travel to the North East to face former manager Rafael Benitez and his Newcastle United side next Sunday. But that's all for today. We'll have plenty of coverage of all those matches and plenty of post-match reaction and analysis from this weekend's Premier League football to keep you entertained over the rest of the weekend. Thanks for joining VAVEL UK for today's game and we'll see you next time!

19:33. A quick re-cap then: Liverpool stormed to a 2-0 advantage as Philippe Coutinho set up Mohamed Salah for a header before curling in a wonderful free-kick. Shinji Okazaki halved the deficit before half-time at a corner before Jordan Henderson restored Liverpool's two-goal lead on 68 minutes. That advantage lasted just 90 seconds as Jamie Vardy headed in from close-range after Simon Mignolet denied Demarai Gray to make it 3-2. The Belgian goalkeeper brought Vardy down in the box a few minutes later but read the striker well from the resulting penalty, staying down the middle to parry his powerful drive away from goal. There were chances from both sides towards the end that could easily have seen Liverpool once again extend their advantage or Leicester equalise, but the visiting side held out for a much-needed victory and their first three points since August 27. Leicester, meanwhile, are now winless in their last six league games.

19:31. With that win, Liverpool move up to fifth on 11 points. Leicester remain in 16th, on just four points, only prevented from slipping into the relegation zone by the inferior goal differences of Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

19:27. What a game! A second-half of incredible entertainment but it's Liverpool who hold out for a relieving win, their first in the month of September. Leicester have now lost four of their opening six league games, albeit to Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, and loom just above the relegation zone. But their league position does not reflect their quality and the Foxes certainly weren't short on endeavour this evening. They might have earned a point if not for the iron-claded hands of Simon Mignolet and his penalty heroics, standing strong to keep out Jamie Vardy's powerful attempt having given the spot-kick away himself. But it is the visitors who claim the victory to take some revenge for Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat to the same opponents.

FT: Leicester City 2-3 Liverpool.

90+4' Leicester failing to make the most of the firepower they've got on the pitch as they consistently look to go long. They've even sent Schmeichel up for a late free-kick but it comes to nothing, the full-time whistle going - fortunately for Schmeichel - before he's required to sprint back to his own box.

90+2' Liverpool looking to kill off the tempo a little as they play the ball about their back-line and run the clock down. But Leicester's pressing ensures it isn't too long before their composure descends into panic. Vardy goes into the book, however, for catching Moreno late as he looks to dispossess the Spaniard.

90' Chilwell tries a long throw from the left but Maguire's foul with his raised elbow on Henderson hands Liverpool some, at least temporary, respite in the final minutes.

89' Five minutes added on at the King Power Stadium. Is that enough time for some more drama?

87' Liverpool substitute Milner is seemingly hampered by an ankle problem as he goes down clutching his right leg. Going down to 10 men is the last thing that Liverpool need right now, so they'll be keen to see the Englishman back to his feet.

85' Liverpool go straight up the other end and Oxlade-Chamberlain finds Wijnaldum on the edge of the box, but he side-foots a shot wide. Both sides need to be careful defensively as we move closer towards the full-time whistle, gaps clearly starting to appear on the counter for both.

84' Warning signs for Liverpool as Slimani pushes Matip aside to head just wide of the post, but the referee calls up the Algerian striker for an apparent foul on the centre-back as he looks to win the header. The Reds may have to deal with a few more inviting crosses towards Slimani in these final minutes.

83' Sturridge combines with Salah with a one-two but on the return, the winger is caught offside.

82' Still time in this game for it to end 4-2, 3-3, or even 4-3 here in the Midlands. What an absorbing contest this has been.

81' Schmeichel pushes Salah's flick across goal out of danger as Liverpool search for a killer fourth goal. Minutes later, Sturridge brings another save from the Dane from distance - his curler a relatively comfortable stop.

80' With Gray also on the pitch, Leicester go to almost a front four with Iheanacho and Slimani up top flanked by Gray and Vardy on the left and right respectively. Shakespeare going all out in search for a point.

79' And another Leicester substitution as Islam Slimani, who scored against Liverpool on Tuesday night, comes on. The Foxes now have three centre forwards - Vardy, Iheanacho and Slimani - on the pitch as they chase an equaliser.

78' Jürgen Klopp making Liverpool's final substitution, introducing summer addition Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in place of first-half goalscorer Coutinho. His first involvement is to side-foot a shot on the corner of the box high and wide.

77' Incredible end-to-end stuff at the King Power and it's difficult to predict which way this will end up. Those two goals and that missed penalty all came within just five minutes and 21 seconds of each other.

76' CLOSE! Great ingenuity from Sturridge who dances through a couple of challenges before cutting on to his left foot and trying to bend one into the far top corner. His curling shot whistles just over the crossbar.

75' What drama! This is incredible. The pace has been frenetic and Milner is only just now allowed to come on to replace Can. Iheanacho meanwhile replaces Okazaki. This is going to be some final 15 minutes.

73' PENALTY SAVED!! Mignolet guesses the right way to deny Vardy's smashed attempt down the middle. Excellent save.

72' King sends an inviting through ball through to Vardy, who collides with Mignolet off his line and Anthony Taylor points to the penalty spot. Huge chance to make it 3-3 for Leicester. The Belgian is booked.

71' PENALTY TO LEICESTER!!!

70' That two-goal advantage didn't last very long, did it? Just 90 seconds, in fact. Mignolet keeps out Gray's effort but can only push it to Vardy in the middle of the six-yard box and he only needs to make contact to score, which he does with a header. What a reply that is from Leicester. Meanwhile, Milner will come on for Liverpool shortly.

69' GOAAAALL!! NO, NOT GAME OVER. VARDY PULLS ANOTHER ONE BACK. 3-2!!

68' Leicester commit too many men forward and Henderson dispossesses Maguire and surges towards goal after feeding the ball on. Sturridge sees the skipper in space and the midfielder takes a touch inside and looks to have lost the chance to shoot, before remaining calm to fire between Maguire and Schmeichel and make it 3-1 to Liverpool. Cue approximately five ferocious fist-pumps from his manager on the touch-line. Is that the vital breathing room that Liverpool need?

67' GOAAALL!! GAME OVER? 3-1 LIVERPOOL ON THE COUNTER!

66' Pressure from Liverpool sees several shots blocked from Salah and Coutinho in quick succession. Leicester break and Matip does excellently to come across and block Vardy's effort inside the box. Gomez is perhaps fortunate the striker didn't go down with the defender the wrong side of him in the area and apparent contact between the pair.

64' Nope, it's not Coutinho, but fellow Brazilian Firmino who makes way for Sturridge. From the free-kick conceded by Henderson, Morgan is adjudged to have pushed Wijnaldum to ground in the box.

63' Liverpool ramping up the tension of their supporters as Lovren allows himself to be dispossessed by an energetic Vardy at the edge of the Liverpool box. Henderson then concedes a silly foul by pushing Ndidi to the ground.

62' And here comes a Liverpool substitution too, and it's Daniel Sturridge who will enter the fray in an attacking change. Perhaps Coutinho - after playing 45 minutes in mid-week - is on his way off?

60' Mahrez going off for Gray as Shakespeare makes that aforementioned substitution. Firmino meanwhile fires a speculative attempt goalwards from 25 yards which rises high into the stands.

59' The first substitution of the game on its way as we approach the hour mark, with Demarai Gray set to come on for Leicester, but it looks as though Liverpool might need a change themselves soon as they look to seek some control over proceedings. This game still very much in the balance as it stands.

57' Can rises above Simpson at the far post but heads over the crossbar despite the quality of Henderson's cross.

56' Both of Liverpool's two centre-backs, Lovren and Matip, are now on a booking and with the threat of Vardy's pace in behind still as large as ever, Leicester will look to target the Reds' central duo.

55' Salah's pass to the overlapping Can is forced out for a corner by Albrighton. The first is cleared but from the second, Lovren goes into the book for complaining to the referee. The Croatian is adamant that he was being handled by Maguire, who had a grab at both his fellow centre-back's arms to prevent him getting a clear header to the ball. Did Liverpool deserve a penalty there? Lovren certainly has a point.

54' Simpson squeezes a cross in towards the penalty spot from the right but Henderson reacts well to clear. Leicester's pressure growing.

52' Can gives the ball away to Ndidi on the edge of his own box and the midfielder looks to release Vardy in behind, but Liverpool's defence to step up well to leave the striker offside.

51' Gomez collides with fellow England youngster Chilwell in an aerial duel, his knee crashing into the Leicester defender's thigh, but after some quick physio work the left-back is back to his feet and ready to continue despite Fuchs preparing himself to come on.

48' Good pressing from ever by Vardy as he closes in on Lovren and forces a throw-in down the left-hand side. The England striker still hoping to score in a fourth successive game against the Merseyside outfit today.

47' Coutinho draws a routine save from Schmeichel with an early side-footed volley.

46' The two teams are back out and we're all ready for the second-half. More goals are on the agenda here, but which way will they go?

18:30. Well, well, well. Perhaps Okazaki's offside goal was correctly ruled out after all. Maguire is actually offside as he wins the header to knock it down to the striker, though it's hard to tell whether it is for Maguire - or Okazaki - that the flag is raised.

18:27. Well, what a first-half to dissect - and what a second-half we could still have ahead of us. Philippe Coutinho's mercurial magic has the Reds ahead at half-time, setting up one for Mohamed Salah and netting another with a sublime free-kick, but Leicester are still well in this game despite the away side's control and will no doubt come out of the blocks quickly after the interval to search for an equaliser.

18:24. Okazaki's second goal in five days against Liverpool changes the complexion of that first-half quite considerably. Reds captain Henderson is in the referee's ear on the way down the tunnel, seemingly appealing for a foul on Mignolet with Okazaki appearing to have a handful of the Belgian as Mahrez's cross came in. Is it enough to constitute a foul? Probably. But Liverpool's dire defending also has to come under criticism. Once again, they were beaten to the second ball and Okazaki has an all-too-simple finish. And besides that, Liverpool were largely commanding.

HT: Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool.

45+3' Protests from Liverpool for a foul on Mignolet, who comes out to reach Mahrez's corner-kick delivery but gets caught beneath the ball. Maguire wins the initial header and with the goalkeeper off his line, Okazaki bundles over the line to pull one back for the Foxes and offer some hope.

45+3' GOOAAAALLL!! HERE WE GO, LEICESTER BACK IN IT! 2-1.

45+2' GOOD SAVE! Mahrez fires the ball into the near post where Vardy stoops to head towards Mignolet, but he forces the ball over with an outstretched left arm.

45+2' Matip is the first Liverpool player into the book after Okazaki wins the ball from Salah and Vardy races beyond the Cameroonian centre-back to reach Albrighton's long ball. The striker, though, hangs his leg out to force the contact and the yellow is harsh. Promising free-kick opportunity, though.

44' Henderson wins the ball high up the pitch but Liverpool waste a chance to get a shot away with Firmino and the captain trying, and failing, to combine at the near post. Both sides then continue to throw away possession multiple times within a minute before Lovren, well up the pitch, curls a hopeless outside-of-the-boot cross towards the corner flag and Leicester can finally run the ball clear.

42' CHANCE! Should it be game over? Can finds Firmino in space beyond Simpson and the Brazilian fires a low left-footed effort across goal which flies narrowly wide of the far post.

40' That's a potentially decisive moment in this game. How big a Leicester goal would have been before half-time. Okazaki is far quicker than any of Liverpool's seven players in the box to the loose ball and his goal should stand. Let-off for the visitors.

38' OFFSIDE GOAL! Okazaki slams in at the near post for Leicester after running on to Maguire's knock-down at a free-kick. The linesman flags the striker offside but replays shows he's actually on, with Henderson level with the diminutive No.20.

37' Leicester struggling to get a foothold at the moment though there's certainly chances in this game for them. Liverpool have conceded possession cheaply a few times and are inviting themselves into pressure on the counter.

35' Chilwell stings a low cross into the danger area that Mignolet does well to keep a hold of with Vardy sniffing for the rebound. Leicester perhaps unfortunate that the referee didn't pull back play for Matip's foul on Albrighton however.

33' On the basis of his performance so far, you can fully see why Liverpool were so reluctant to lose Coutinho in the summer just gone. Just imagine how good the Reds' attack could be when Mané returns, too.

32' All Liverpool at the minute and Coutinho spins to find Moreno to his right in space. The left-back darts forward but his long-range drive is deflected wide by Morgan. He takes the corner himself but Wijnaldum's header is a simple stop for Schmeichel.

29' Maguire almost allows Liverpool through on goal after being dispossessed by Firmino, but Salah goes down to a chorus of boos from Leicester fans - falling to ground a few steps after being caught by Maguire. On the counter, Vardy nips in behind Lovren to reach a lofted pass but the Croatian is saved by the offside flag.

27' It's actually Albrighton who takes it, but Wijnaldum is first to the ball and he heads clear. Maguire then looks to get into a crossing position down the left but Moreno clears for a throw.

26' Moreno is forced to bring down Mahrez 35 yards from goal and the Algerian will have a chance to hang the ball into the box from a relatively central position.

25' A penny for how Wilfried Ndidi must be feeling now. He gave that free-kick away in an excellent position for Coutinho and the Brazilian was ruthless by how he dispatched it. The Reds' tails are really up here as Moreno sees a shot blocked and then wins a corner from a deflected cross.

24' We spoke about this being a night in which Liverpool might look to Coutinho for inspiration and from that assist earlier to this goal here, the Brazilian is waving his magic wand. The midfielder curls a sumptuous free-kick up and over the wall and into the bottom corner past Schmeichel, who had no chance.

23' GOAAAALLL!!! STUNNING FROM COUTINHO. 2-0 LIVERPOOL!

21' Liverpool playing some lovely attacking football as Moreno is brought down on the charge by Ndidi, who goes into the book. This is a chance for Coutinho to fire an attempt on goal, the set-piece in a central area around 25-yards out.

18' Mignolet hesitates to clear a back pass and is chased down by Vardy, but Okazaki rushes his shot with the Belgian 'keeper scrambling. The Japanese forward wins a corner from his deflected attempt, from which Mahrez's ball is headed back out by Can.

17' Should Schmeichel have done better there? There's definitely a case to be made that he doesn't get across his near post quick enough. A stronger hand to that surely keeps it out, as Salah's header was not particularly strong or well placed. Meanwhile Marc Albrighton is the first into Anthony Taylor's book for a foul on the goalscorer.

16' And just like that, the away side are in the lead. Coutinho pings a fantastic cross into the back post where Salah has got the better of Chilwell and his header into the near post squeezes past Schmeichel. Great goal, and the Egyptian's sixth of the season in all competitions.

15' GOAAAL!!! IT'S 1-0 TO LIVERPOOL, MOHAMED SALAH!

14' Matip turns Vardy's low cross from the right out for a corner but Can blocks Ndidi's drive from distance and Okazaki steers a header from an Albrighton cross wide, though the assistant's offside flag was rightly raised anyway. A nice increase in tempo in the last few minutes.

12' WOODWORK! Emre Can cracks one off the post from long-range and somehow, on the rebound, Salah can only fire wide. It really should be 1-0.

10' Still even despite that Leicester chance. Liverpool being pressed high up the pitch by the home side - who counter with good pace and fluidity when they do win the ball - but it is the Reds who have seen the more possession thus far.

7' Simpson heads Henderson's whipped cross into the box out for a corner-kick but Coutinho's resulting corner delivery is straight into the arms of Schmeichel.

6' That promises to be a familiar theme throughout the evening, Vardy's pace getting the better of Matip and Lovren. He really does love playing the Reds, with five goals in his last three games against them, and Liverpool's back-line must ensure they don't allow him to run off the shoulder on the counter-attack or Mignolet will be a busy man between the sticks.

5' CHANCE! Vardy gets in behind Matip to reach Okazaki's through ball but on the angle Mignolet denies him well and Mahrez, despite getting in front of Lovren at close-range, can only hook over on the follow-up.

2' Dejan Lovren slices a relatively simple pass out of play. But Liverpool win the ball back and move forward through Coutinho, eventually finding Can out on the right. The German is in space and tries three quick crosses into the six-yard box but the first two are blocked and Schmeichel holds the third.

1' We're underway at the King Power Stadium! Liverpool get us started, shooting from right to left. Leicester, obviously, vice versa.

17:28. Leicester have only won two of the last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool, losing six, though both of those wins have come here in the East Midlands with Vardy netting a brace in both. The odds on him scoring two again today? 17/2. Not the worst punt.

17:25. The two teams, decked out in classy track jackets, make their way out of the tunnel cutting some stern faces. We're still so early into the campaign but the importance that three points could have for both teams cannot be understated and you'll be sure those 22 players have been made well aware of that.

17:18. Just over 10 minutes until we get underway at the King Power Stadium.

17:13. One of the members of that "formidable" Liverpool front-line he'll be looking to keep out is Mohamed Salah, who already has three goals and an assist to his name from four starts in the Premier League. The lively Egyptian has been electric since joining from AS Roma, justifying every penny of his club-record £36.9 million summer price tag, and he'll be targeting another important contribution here.

17:09. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has warned his side to anticipate a reaction from Liverpool today, declaring that they will want to bounce back from Tuesday's disappointment. He said: "It was clear to see that their manager wasn’t happy after the game, so he’ll be rallying them up. They’ll want a reaction, but we’ve got to not just match that, but outdo that. We have to make sure that Tuesday was a momentum changer for us so that we get back into that winning habit again. Liverpool are a top side and if you look at their front line, it’s formidable. It’s very fluid and fast. It’s enjoyable to play against them because you want to be playing against the best and testing yourself all the time against the best. We’ve had some really good results against Liverpool, so we’re hoping that can continue."

17:05. There's definitely a point there, though. How long can Liverpool's profligacy in front of goal continue? For Klopp's sake, it needs to end soon. Their defence is not sturdy enough for them to be able to consistently win games by a single goal, or by keeping a clean sheet, and so you sense they simply have to blow teams away instead. The trouble is, they've been far too wasteful with their opportunities of late.

17:02. Is today the day Liverpool rack up a high-scoring victory? The replies to this tweet suggest Reds fans aren't so confident...

16:57. Incredibly, a defeat for Leicester here would equal their lowest points tally after six matches of a Premier League campaign. Their previous worst was set in 1994-95, when they went on to be relegated. Growing pressure on Shakespeare? Their squad is surely far too good to be battling at the bottom end of the table this term.

16:54. Enough about the other games, though. The focus is all on Leicester City vs Liverpool now and we're little over half-an-hour until kick-off at the King Power. This is a big game for both sides, both needing victories due to their respective league struggles - but can Liverpool avenge their mid-week cup exit at the hands of the Foxes? Or can today's hosts compile the Reds' misery with another win?

16:51. Full-time scorelines starting to rattle in from the 3pm kick-offs and yet again there have been plenty of goals. Manchester City have beaten Crystal Palace 5-0 at home, Raheem Sterling scoring twice, meaning they remain top of the league above rivals Manchester United - though they are still winning 1-0 at Southampton. The full-time whistle there has been delayed by a lengthy stoppage in play due to injury. Elsewhere, Álvaro Morata's hat-trick for Chelsea helped them to a 4-0 win away at Stoke City, while Oumar Niasse proved the unlikely hero off the bench for Everton as they came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 - the once-exiled striker netting a brace. Elsewhere, Burnley and Huddersfield drew 0-0 and Richarlison's late winner handed Watford a 2-1 win away at Swansea City.

16:44. How much do Liverpool need this man to produce something spectacular again today? The Brazilian was their best player in the first 45 minutes against Leicester before being withdrawn as part of a pre-planned substitution at half-time. He returns to the forward three for the first time since a clash with Southampton back in May, taking the banned Sadio Mané's place. Can he have the kind of impact he had for the Reds this time last year when he, compatriot Roberto Firmino and Mané took the league by storm in autumn?

16:40. A strong side from the visitors, who make five changes from their last league game and seven to their line-up from mid-week. Joe Gomez replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back due to his suspension for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Spartak Moscow. Lovren and Matip are fit to start in central defence, with Klavan being replaced. James Milner makes way for captain Jordan Henderson in midfield and Georginio Wijnaldum comes in for Daniel Sturridge, with Philippe Coutinho moving forward into the front three.

16:38. As expected, Jamie Vardy returns to start up top for Leicester, though Craig Shakespeare rewards Shinji Okazaki for his mid-week performance against Liverpool by allowing him to support Vardy in a typical 4-4-1-1 formation. That is their only change from last weekend's draw at Leicester, with Ben Chilwell keeping his left-back spot over the returning Christian Fuchs. There are seven changes from the team that beat Liverpool earlier in the week.

16:35. Liverpool bench: Karius, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Sturridge.

16:34. Leicester City bench: Hamer, Fuchs, Amartey, Iborra, Gray, Iheanacho, Slimani.

16:33. Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Salah.

16:32. Leicester City starting XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton; Okazaki; Vardy.

16:31. The two teams are in!

Leicester are looking to record a third consecutive top-flight win at home to Liverpool for the first time since 1931, when the Foxes won 2-1 in a Division One clash in front of 12,682 at Filbert Street. That season, Liverpool's Merseyside rials Everton went on to win the title as they finished 10th and 10th and Leicester ended up in 19th. There's a throwback for you.

Klopp's opposite Craig Shakespeare, meanwhile, has challenged his Leicester players to take the game to their opponents this evening. He said in the build-up to this tie: "We're aware of their offensive strengths and we know what they’re about, but it's important we concentrate on our strengths. We know from the other night the problems that they can cause, in terms of the front three, whoever they maybe be. It’s important that we concentrate on our strengths, which is sometimes taking things to the opposition early doors rather than waiting for it to happen. The formula for us is to play on the front foot. We have to be competitive."

Klopp told his pre-match press conference that he believes Liverpool's poor form has been overblown. The Reds boss, his side having not won in four, has come under criticism for failing to arrest long-standing problems at the club - but told reporters on Thursday: "It sounds like we have no points and are completely the worst team in the league. Yes we have problems, that is why we ‘only’ have eight points and not 15. We can make it more serious than it is or we can take it like it is. We have work to do, but that would be the same if we had 15 points, only it would feel different, but it would be the same."

An hour until today's two teams are revealed and suggestions are that Dejan Lovren and Joël Matip will both be passed fit for Liverpool. Even their first-choice defence isn't exactly reliable, but Jürgen Klopp will no doubt feel more at ease relying on the pair than their back-ups Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez. He declared he was "really, really sick" of his side's defending after the two goals they conceded against Leicester earlier this week. Can Liverpool provide him an antidote today?

An insight into how today's game will play out? Leicester have averaged just 36% possession so far this season, the lowest figure in the division. They'll likely look to sit deep and allow Liverpool possession, restricting their attack to little time and space in their half and looking to launch quick counter-attacks to trouble the questionable visiting defence. That still seems the ideal way to beat this Liverpool side. They struggled against deep-defending teams last season as they consistently failed to find a way through organised opposition defences, succumbing to counter-attacks due to their frailties at the back. Even worse, Liverpool have lost their ruthlessness of late, taking 87 shots in their last four games and scoring just three goals. Surely their spell of being so bad in both boxes has to end soon? We'll soon find out whether today's that day...

Today is a meeting of two of the Premier League's leakiest back-lines, Liverpool having conceded nine goals in five games and Leicester 10. The Reds could set an unwanted record of conceding nine goals or more in their first three away games of the season for the first time since 1965, with eight of their nine goals let in this season coming on the road. Leicester, meanwhile, have kept only one clean sheet and conceded 18 goals in their last eight top-flight outings.

Shakespeare's side have won just one of their last eight Premier League games at the moment and are looking to use a clash against Liverpool as another much-needed kick-start. Although still early into the season, their indifferent performances have been shorn of the typical spirit and belief typically associated with Leicester in recent years so far with concerns that they could be in for another difficult campaign. Yet the Foxes have a strong recent home record against Liverpool and another win over their Merseyside opponents this afternoon would undoubtedly provide both a timely injection of confidence and some temporary relief for Shakespeare.

Liverpool's visit to Leicester in the league was Shakespeare's first game as Foxes boss last February. Following the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri, who quite spectacularly brought the Premier League title to the East Midlands the previous season, the Foxes were much more alike their usual vibrant selves and ran out 3-1 winners. Vardy's brace, and a stunning Danny Drinkwater goal, were enough with Philippe Coutinho's second-half effort proving merely a consolation. That ended a run of five straight defeats and Leicester, who were in the relegation zone before beating Liverpool, went on to finish 12th - 10 points clear of the drop. Liverpool bounced back to claim a fourth-placed finish and a Champions League return, losing only one more of their final 12 matches of the season.

Liverpool's biggest absentee is not out through injury but suspension, with winger Sadio Mané - the Premier League's Player of the Month for August after scoring three goals in three games - serving the final game of his three-match ban today. Liverpool have earned 2.13 points per game in the Premier League when the Senegalese attacker starts, compared to just 1.54 points without him. Despite Mohamed Salah's summer arrival adding extra pace and width to Liverpool's forward line, Mané is unquestionably their chief attacking threat and will be a big loss again.

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool are facing a potential defensive headache with first-choice centre-backs Dejan Lovren and Joël Matip both suffering from knocks. That could mean the German has to rely upon the same back-up partnership that played Leicester on Tuesday in Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez. Midfielder Emre Can should be involved after returning to training from an unspecified problem on Thursday while Adam Lallana (thigh) and Nathaniel Clyne (back) remain long-term absentees.

Elsewhere, Leicester will once again be able to call upon left-back Christian Fuchs and striker Leonardo Ulloa is fit despite going off through injury in the League Cup a few days ago. Midfielder Matty James is out for up to six weeks due to an Achilles strain while centre-back Robert Huth's ankle injury keeps him sidelined.

Leicester will have striker and talisman Jamie Vardy back for today's clash. The England international was absent on Tuesday due to a groin strain but, having scored 15 goals in his last 18 games in all competitions, has been passed fit for involvement here. Vardy has also been involved in 15 goals in just 18 Premier League games under Shakespeare with 12 goals and three assists. He has netted as many goals against Liverpool (five) as any other top-flight opponent, with all of those coming inside the last three encounters - four on home turf at the King Power.

Despite beating Liverpool in the cup, Leicester have endured a tricky start to the season, losing out to Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all inside the first five league games. They drew away at Huddersfield Town in their last outing, a result that masked a relatively poor performance from Craig Shakespeare's side. But the fight that a second-string team showed against Jürgen Klopp's charges will provide Shakespeare with the belief that his side can pick up their Premier League form.

The Reds will therefore be hoping to avenge that defeat of sorts, but more importantly end a four-game run in all competitions without victory. In addition to their mid-week defeat, they have drawn at home to Sevilla and Burnley after a heavy loss to Manchester City earlier this month. That has left Liverpool five points off their two Manchester rivals, City and United, already in the title hunt - with their recent form suggesting a recalibration of the sights and a shift of focus from challenging for the title to simply consolidating last season's top-four finish, may be necessary.

These two teams only last met on Tuesday night in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Visitors Liverpool were made to regret failing to cash in on their first-half dominance with substitutions, Philippe Coutinho off for Liverpool and Shinji Okazaki on for Leicester, changing the game. Okazaki scored the first before Islam Slimani fired in a fine second as the Foxes booked their place in the competition's next round at the expense of the eight-time winners.

Good evening! We're hurtling through the Premier League season already and tonight, in the sixth round of matches, Leicester City host Liverpool for the second time this week at the King Power Stadium. We've minute-by-minute updates of this evening's game so stay right here to stay up-to-date. Kick-off is at 17:30pm BST but until then we'll have all of the key build-up to keep you entertained.