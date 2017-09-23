West Ham 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane double seals derby win for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur were 3-2 victors over West Ham United in this London derby, thanks to a Harry Kane double.

Spurs opened the scoring through Kane, capitalising on an error as the front three combined well for the England striker to nod home.

He then put Spurs 2-0 up, as Dele Alli’s shot rebounded to the forward who has clearly put his August blues behind him.

Christian Eriksen then got in on the act, smartly finishing a half-volley as he became Denmark's top scorer in the Premier League.

Javier Hernandez gave the Hammers a lifeline with a header after the hour mark before Cheikhou Kouyate headed home to set up a stunning finish to the game.

Spurs frustrated early

West Ham interestingly lined up in a 5-2-3 system. Swansea City, Burnley and Chelsea all had success clogging the central areas against Spurs, but the Hammers opted to go with just two central midfielders.

The opening stages didn’t bring many chances though, as Javier Hernandez and Eriksen tried from range but neither goalkeeper were particularly troubled.

Marko Aranutovic was almost through on goal, as West Ham countered, Serge Aurier initially missed his interception but recovered exceptionally well to dispossess Arnautovic who would have been one-on-one with Hugo Lloris.

Spurs were clearly frustrated early on, forcing long-range efforts from Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld. They were missing Moussa Dembele as the front three struggled to receive the ball, prompting Eriksen to drop deeper in possession than he would like. 

 