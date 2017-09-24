Pep Guardiola insists there is room for improvement from Manchester City despite Crystal Palace victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that there is still key improvements needed from The Citizens despite another high-scoring victory on Saturday with a 5-0 win over struggling Crystal Palace. 

"Were not good" after a storming start 

It has been an excellent start to the campaign for the Eastlands side as they battle at the top of the table with bitter rivals Manchester United, and they solidified their place at the top with the visit of Roy Hodgson's side. 

Leroy Sané opened the scoring before the break after City had been left frustrated by The Eagles, but the floodgates opened in the second period with Raheem Sterling's brace, Sergio Agüero and Fabian Delph rounded off a resounding victory. 

However, City struggled to open the scoring in the first period until Sané's opener. Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho had good efforts but to no avail and Guardiola stated that there are areas in need of improvement in his side and their finishing. 

"We started good," Guardiola told his post-match press conference. "In the first five or 10 minutes we created two or three clear chances."

"But after that we were not good," the Spaniard admitted. "The ball should be moved and we didn't move it." 

"The last 10 minutes of the first-half we started to play good again and it helped a lot to score the first goal before half-time," the 46-year-old stated on Sané's opener. "The second-half we were at the level of the last few weeks."