Division 1 Féminine Week 3 Review: OL regain top spot after big win over Paris FC

The top three teams, Olympique Lyonnais, Montpellier HSC and Paris Saint-Germain, of Division 1 Féminine reaffirmed their status as the best teams in the league while Rodez AF picked up their first point of the season as teams returned from the international break.

Fans of OL are no strangers to being given a show by their team, even against opponents who most would think could cause problems for them.

This was the case today when the champions sent Paris FC packing with a dominant 9-2 win. Paris FC didn't help their cause by scoring three own goals but OL were at their very best and when they play like that, no team can stop them from putting the ball into the back of the net.

The first goal arrived in the 11th minute when Léa Declercq sent her backpass to far for Céline Deville to reach and ended up putting it into the back of her own net. Eugénie Le Sommer made it 2-0 in the 24th minute when a through ball allowed her to race towards goal and chip the advancing goalkeeper.

Ada Hegerberg then tried to pick out Shanice Van den Sanden in the 24th minute and her square pass was diverted into her own net by Annaig Butel to put the home side three goals up. Hegerberg was creator in chief in five minutes later again when her pass found Camille Abily who finished with style. Deville's day got worse as a header by Hegerberg came off the post and off her leg to make it 5-0 for OL in the 31st minute.

The second half saw two goals in response by Gaëtane Thiney and Ami Otaki (late in the game) but it made no difference as OL added four more goals to their tally in the second half. Abily and Le Sommer got their braces and Hegerberg then got into the goal-scoring act with two of her own in the 65th and 77th minutes of the match. It was a great result for OL who were looking to stay ahead of the pack with a win and now sit on top of the league due to goal-difference.

Embed from Getty Images

Olympique de Marseille have not had the start to the season that they would have wanted after finishing in fourth last year. With only one point so far this season, they knew they had a tough job against Montpellier this weekend and unfortunately for their fans, ended up being swept away with ease by the visitors.

Stina Blackstenius continued on her great form since joining the French side with a brace on the day, scoring goals to bookend the away side's performance in the fourth and 77th minutes of the game. The rest of her team were just as impressive with Valérie Gauvin and Virginia Torrecilla joining Blackstenius on the scoresheet with goals in the 18th and 69th minutes respectively.

Marseille did get a consolation goal through Marie Alidou D'anjou in the 22nd minute which gave them a slight hope of making the comeback but eventually, Montpellier talent told and they finished as 4-1 winners this weekend. The result leaves Montpellier in second, level on points with OL but down a spot due to goal difference while Marseille have now dropped down to ninth place overall.

Not to be outdone by their rivals for the title, PSG also put in a great performance to trounce Lille OSC by six goals to one with Marie-Antoinette Katoto being the star of the game.

The 18-year old forward scored her first hat-trick of the season as she helped her team to their second win of the season. Her first of the day came in the 6th minute when the rebound fell kindly to her in the box and she tucked it home from close range. The second came in the 13th minute after a great pick out by Marie-Laure Delie gave Katoto an easy finish and her third came in the 58th minute when struck from outside the box and into the top corner.

Delie was just as influential in the game as Katoto was as she also scored two goals for PSG. Her first came in the 51st minute after a one-two play with Eva Périsset and then Delie was on hand to poach her second in the 72nd minute after the ball took a few deflections in the box.

Irene Paredes rounded off the goal scorers for PSG with her first of the season as she headed from a corner in the 81st minute and Jana Coryn scored Lille's only goal in the 90th minute. PSG are now two points off the top two teams while Lille notched their second loss of the season and slip into seventh place overall.

ASPTT Albi 0 - 1 Soyaux

ASJ Soyaux continued their impressive start to the season with a one-nil away win at ASPTT Albi and the visitors left it late to seal all three points.

Both sides had their chances to take the lead earlier in the game but it came down to poor marking in stoppage time that allowed Soyaux to get the result. Substitute Elise Courel's corner kick found the head of Siga Tandia who lost her marker and nodded home the game-winning goal in the 94th minute, much to the delight of her teammates.

Soyaux now find themselves in the dizzying heights of fourth in the table and will look to keep their good form going. Albi, on the other hand, have seemingly picked off where they left last season, which is in poor form. They now sit in eleventh, with no points and having conceded eleven goals.

Fleury 91 0 - 1 Bordeaux

The league newcomers, FC Fleury 91, are finding life hard in the top division but they gave a good account of themselves in their 1-0 loss to FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

For the entirety of the first half, the home side kept Bordeaux away from their goal but after 60 minutes, their efforts started to lag and Bordeaux began to pepper their goal. Rose Lavaud hit the post and then turned provider in the 72nd minute to send in a cross that Carol Rodrigues converted, giving the away team the win.

Fleury continue to sit at the bottom of the table on zero points after three games while Bordeaux's win lifts them into sixth place and three points off of the leaders.

Rodez 1 - 1 Guingamp

​Rodez AF and EA Guingamp can't seem to buy a win right now although they'll gladly accept the 1-1 draw they saw out at this point of the season. Faustine Robert opened the scoring in the 38th minute for Guingamp and they held out until the 87th minute when Gloria Mabomba equalised for the home side.

Guingamp rose up to eighth place with the draw while Rodez are still one point above the relegation zone and looking to distance themselves away from there with their first win of the season at some point in the near future.

Faustine Robert