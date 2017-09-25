Arsenal 2-0 West Brom: Lacazette brace seals win for Gunners

An Alexandre Lacazette brace against West Bromwich Albion secured a vital three points for Arsenal, as the North London club jump up to seventh place in the Premier League table, and one point behind the European spots.

Lacazette bagged his first goal of the evening 18 minutes in when the French striker swiftly acted to latch onto a Ben Foster save to tap in the rebound from six-yards out.

The three points were sealed seven minutes past the hour mark, when Allan Nyom brought down Aaron Ramsey in the box, resulting in a penalty. Lacazette was tasked with taking the spot-kick, and the Arsenal number nine buried the ball past Foster, to claim the game for the hosts.

Early scare for Arsenal

West Brom had the best chance in the opening 10 minutes of the game, when Jay Rodriguez sprinted through on goal after a clever pass from Jake Livermore, and although the winger being taken out by Shkodran Mustafi, Rodriguez got back up and curled an effort from a tight angle, forcing Petr Cech to tip the shot onto the post, and the follow-up effort from Livermore flew wide of the still shaking woodwork.

 