Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius: I want to show I can make "the next step" in the Champions League

Loris Karius hopes to use his Champions League performances to stake his claim for Liverpool's No.1 spot.

The German goalkeeper will return to Jürgen Klopp's starting eleven on Tuesday night at Spartak Moscow, having played in the Reds' only other Group E clash against Sevilla at Anfield two weeks ago. 

Having not made a Premier League appearance for the Merseyside club since December 11, falling second to Simon Mignolet in the pecking order, Karius is keen to make the most of his opportunities.

Speaking to Russian media at Liverpool's pre-match press conference in Moscow, Karius said: "Of course I’m very excited to play in this competition. It's my first season in the Champions League, so on top of that I see it as a big chance to perform well and show myself to the manager."

Karius explained that he is "happy" simply to get games and to "show myself to the manager and to everyone else", adding that playing in this competition is "something you dream of" and is "really exciting for every player."

He added: "I'm looking forward to it. I want to put in good performances to make the next step. Of course, I want to play in the Premier League - that's my goal. I need to use this game to perform well. I want to use the Champions League to show him I'm ready for whatever competition."