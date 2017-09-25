Fernandinho warns Manchester City of Shakhtar Dontesk's "attacking football" ahead of Tuesday's clash

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has warned The Citizens of Shakhtar Dontesk's "attacking football", ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Going to be a great game

Pep Guardiola's men have made an excellent start to the campaign, as they made it eight games unbeaten in all competitions with Saturday's 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace.

They have also not been lacking in the goals in Europe's elite competition, as they managed to put four past Feyenoord in their opening group game.

The Champions League returns to the Etihad on Tuesday night, but Guardiola will be wary of his opponents as the Ukrainian champions shocked many on matchday one.

Shakhtar shocked many with their 2-1 win against one of the group favourites Napoli, and Fernandinho who played at the club for eight years and stated that City shouldn't take them for granted.

"We all know they have play attacking football,” Fernandinho told mancity.com. “There's a lot of Brazilian players in their squad."

“Every year they fight for the title over there and in the Champions League," the Brazilian stated. "They try to play in the same way they play in their domestic league."

"We have to be prepared for that because they are a dangerous team," the 32-year-old proclaimed. "They're full of good players."

“They like to play technical football - so it will be a great game on Tuesday," Fernandinho added. “I had great times over there with my team-mates and the fans. It will be nice to see them all again."

I am glad to have him on my side

With their storming start there has been man star performers for The Citizens thus far, and once again it has been star striker Sergio Agüero that has continued to provide excellence for the blue side of Manchester.

The Argentine has carried on from where he left off in his best scoring season so far in a City shirt with seven goals in as many games, and Tuesday night could prove to be the stage that the striker breaks history.

Agüero is currently just a goal away from breaking Eric Brook's 78-year goalscoring record for the club, many expect that it will not take for the striker to surpass that total and full-back Kyle Walker has sang the praises of Agüero's influence on the side.

“Facing him used to be a nightmare,” Walker told his pre-match press conference. “I don’t know how many seasons I spent coming up against him but he always seemed to score against us."

"It was frustrating, he was so good," the full-back stated. "And having him on the same team for a change is a real bonus."

“He’s a really good influence in the dressing room," the Englishman confirmed. "Always ready with a word of advice for the younger lads."

"On the pitch," Walker concluded. "He’s the type of player who can come up with a bit of magic to change a game if things aren’t going so well.”