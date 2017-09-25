WSL 1 week 1 round-up: Chelsea thrash Bristol to top the table on opening day of FA WSL 1

Everton 0-1 Liverpool

The first round of fixtures in the 2017-18 FA Women's Super League kicked off with a Merseyside derby at the Select Security Stadium on Friday.

Second half goals from Natasha Harding and Niamh Charles secured Liverpool an opening day victory over their neighbours.

The Reds grew frustrated in the first half as they increasingly created the more goal-scoring opportunities at the game progressed, without breakthrough.

However, Scott Rogers' side came out with purpose in the second half, Alex Greenwood's top deliveries in to the box caused havoc for the Everton back-line to defend.

The pressure finally told in the 70th minute, as a melee insued in the box, Harding pounced on the loose ball to strike home Liverpool's first of the season.

Young striker Charles settled the tie deep into injury time.The substitute set up Ashley Hodson down the right flank who forced Everton keeper Lizzie Durack to parry the ball back into the danger zone, where Charles reacted quickest to score her first WSL 1 Goal.

Chelsea 6-0 Bristol City

Chelsea Ladies began their WSL 1 campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City at their new ground in Kingston-upon-Thames.

The Blues took an early lead in the 13th minute courtesy of a Drew Spence diving header and Fran Kirby notched their second just before the end of the first half, as she took advantage of a defensive mix-up in the City back-line to send the Blues 2-0 up at the break.

Maren Mjelde fired home Chelsea's third in the 51st minute with a wonderful goal to cap off a fine team move, which saw Mjelde majestically dink the ball past an on rushing defender before firing into the bottom corner.

Magdalena Eriksson headed in from a corner to score her debut goal, before Mjelde bagged her brace - the Norwegian midfielder capitalised on yet another direct run by Gemma Davison to tap home the fifth. Gilly Flaherty forced the ball home in the final minute of normal time to complete a late flurry.

Arsenal Women 3-2 Birmingham City

Arsenal Women left it late to dispatch of a spirited Birmingham City Ladies team on the opening day of the WSL 1 campaign at Boreham Wood.

The Gunners came from behind twice to take all three points as Jodie Taylor produce a starring display.

England international Ellen White looked to have sealed the win for City after scoring either side of Taylor's equaliser.

However, five minutes from time Taylor turned provided as she set up Lisa Evans to equalise.

It was all Arsenal in the final stages and in-form Taylor stepped up to crown a fine performance by slotting home the winner in the 89th minute, when the referee called for a handball inside the area.

Reading 0-1 Sunderland

It was a tight encounter on opening day in Wycombe as Simona Koren's goal was the difference between the two sides as Sunderland snatched all there points.

The majority of the chances fell the Royals way as the visitors put their backs to the wall - with Sunderland only managing three shots on target in the 90 minutes.

Nonetheless, the Lady Black Cats capitalised on their opportunities and scored in the sixth minute as Koren struck the ball into an empty net following a defensive mix-up between Mandy Van den Berg and Mary Earps.

Yeovil Town Ladies 0-4 Manchester City Women

Manchester City began their WSL 1 season with a convincing victory over Yeovil Town at Huish Park on Saturday.

Nick Cushing's side were dominate throughout and goals from Izzy Christiansen, Jane Ross, Jill Scott and Georgia Stanway insured that they were on course from the start to retain their 2016 FA WSL 1 trophy.