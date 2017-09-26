Wenger praises key performances in win over West Brom
Wenger praises key performances in win over West Brom

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has praised key performances after Monday night’s 2-0 victory over West Brom at Emirates Stadium.

A strong second half performance saw the gunners see off the baggies, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring a close range header in the first half and a penalty in the second, and the French striker was a target of the boss’ praise.

“He’s not only a goalscorer," said Wenger, adding "His link up play is good. He fights as well, he’s not fazed by the physical challenges that West Brom gave us today and overall he looks to adapt very quickly and very well.”

 