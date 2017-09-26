Wenger praises key performances in win over West Brom

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has praised key performances after Monday night’s 2-0 victory over West Brom at Emirates Stadium.

A strong second half performance saw the gunners see off the baggies, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring a close range header in the first half and a penalty in the second, and the French striker was a target of the boss’ praise.

“He’s not only a goalscorer," said Wenger, adding "His link up play is good. He fights as well, he’s not fazed by the physical challenges that West Brom gave us today and overall he looks to adapt very quickly and very well.”

Wenger pleased with Elneny

Midfielder Mohamad Elneny also performed excellently against Tony Pulis’ side, and speaking about the Egyptian, Wenger said: “I felt that he did very well.

“I am very pleased with his performance tonight.

"He played on Wednesday in the League Cup, he played the week before against Cologne, so that shows as well when the guys get the games, they game fitness and confidence.”

A game of two halves

From the first whistle, Arsenal struggled to stamp their authority on the game, with West Brom seeing more of the ball than many people may have imagined.

“In the first half it was difficult because they are physically very strong, very mobile, they disturbed our build up and went very direct,” Wenger said.

“It took us some time to adapt to that. In the second half we controlled the game much more, they dropped a little bit in their intensity and then it became more comfortable for us."

Arsenal’s nervy first half could have ended in very different circumstances after West Brom had a very strong penalty claim turned down by referee Bobby Madley, after Shkodran Mustafi clipped Jay Rodriguez as he turned inside the penalty area.

“The referee left the advantage and they nearly scored from that,” said Wenger.

“They hit the post and I think the decision is defendable on both sides had he given a penalty or not.”