Cardiff City 3-1 Leeds United: Brilliant Zohore leads Bluebirds to top of Championship table

Two of the top three sides met at the Cardiff City Stadium and it was third-placed Cardiff City who recorded a convincing 3-1 victory over leaders Leeds United.

Leeds control play early on

In what was the most anticipated game of the Championship season so far, it was the visitors who had the first chance just three minutes into the game when Gjanni Alioski as he cut in from the right wing from the edge of the area, but his low shot went wide. 