Reports: Leicester City submit Silva appeal to FIFA

Leicester City have reportedly submitted their appeal to FIFA concerning the signing of Sporting Clube de Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva, The Telegraph have suggested.

The Foxes announced that they had agreed a deal for the 28-year-old almost four weeks ago on deadline day. The fee reportedly on Silva's head was apparently £25m but late submission of international registration documents scuppered the deal at the last second.

Craig Shakespeare's men though have finally decided to appeal the decision and will be keenly waiting to see if midfielder Silva can finally join-up with his new team.

Deadline disaster

Leicester were linked with the European Championship winner on the final day of the 2017 summer transfer window. Thought to be a replacement for outgoing midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who completed a move to reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, Silva arrived at the Foxes' training ground and reportedly completed a medical.

The Foxes though submitted their paperwork 14 seconds too late and the transfer was not officially completed. An appeal though has been lodged to contest the decision by FIFA with Craig Shakespeare hopeful that the deal can be completed sooner rather.

'Fifa will decide what is happening'

The Leicester boss has had to field questions for some time about the 20-time capped Portuguese international and suggested that everyone wants the situation resolved quickly.

Shakespeare said: "There is a legal process going on where Fifa will decide what is happening with him, the quicker it is sorted the better."

He continued by saying that he would "love" to have Silva involved with the squad who currently sit 17th in the Premier League table but said that he "will have to wait" for FIFA's decision.

Leicester City are next in action on Saturday afternoon as they travel to the Vitality Stadium to clash with Bournemouth, however it is unclear whether Silva will be involved.