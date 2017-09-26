Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk: De Bruyne and Silva continue City's unbeaten start against dangerous Donetsk

Manchester City secured their ninth game unbeaten, as goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling gave them a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday two of the Champions League group stages. 

The first period certain wasn't the City domination that many people expected with Sergio Agüero, Fred and Marlos all coming close, Leroy Sané had the best chance of the half but the scored remained goalless. 

That didn't last long as De Bruyne opened the scoring three minutes after the restart, Sterling missed a howler before Agüero's penalty miss but Sterling redeemed himself in the 90th minute with City's second goal to secure all three points. 

 