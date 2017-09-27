Lewis Dunk relishing the prospect of playing against Arsenal

Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk says he is looking forward to the Seagulls' trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Clean sheet and three points against fellow promoted side most enjoyable wins

Speaking to the club's website Dunk said that “they’re the most enjoyable wins for me and Duffs [Shane Duffy]."

The centre-half helped Brighton keep their second clean sheet of their Premier League campaign in a 1-0 win over Championship rivals last season Newcastle.

The win lifted the Seagulls up to 13th in the Premier League and means that they have won two out of three of their home Premier League games.

The centre-half realises how important home form will be, saying that “it’s a great start if you look at it from the games we’ve had", adding that his side have "won the games we had to win and we’ve done well in the ones we’re not expected to win."

The 25-year-old acknowledged that Brighton "controlled games quite a lot last year in the Championship" and so are "used to it, especially at home", adding that he and his team-mates "had to take that into this year and play the same way."

 