Lewis Dunk relishing the prospect of playing against Arsenal

Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk says he is looking forward to the Seagulls' trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Clean sheet and three points against fellow promoted side most enjoyable wins

Speaking to the club's website Dunk said that “they’re the most enjoyable wins for me and Duffs [Shane Duffy]."

The centre-half helped Brighton keep their second clean sheet of their Premier League campaign in a 1-0 win over Championship rivals last season Newcastle.

The win lifted the Seagulls up to 13th in the Premier League and means that they have won two out of three of their home Premier League games.

The centre-half realises how important home form will be, saying that “it’s a great start if you look at it from the games we’ve had", adding that his side have "won the games we had to win and we’ve done well in the ones we’re not expected to win."

The 25-year-old acknowledged that Brighton "controlled games quite a lot last year in the Championship" and so are "used to it, especially at home", adding that he and his team-mates "had to take that into this year and play the same way."

Centre-back says any result at Emirates Stadium is "a bonus"

Dunk feels anything they get at Arsenal "is a bonus" as he says "you’re not expected to get a win against the top sides", but added that "we’ll be buzzing on the way home" if his side get a result.

Dunk said:“We’re on track now. Whatever we get there is a bonus, because you’re not expected to get a win against the top sides, but if we can nick a point or all three, we’ll be buzzing on the way home. We’ll go there and work our socks off.”

Brighton will be without joint-top-goalscorer Tomer Hemed, who had his appeal against violent conduct for an alleged stamp on DeAndre Yedlin turned down by the FA, meaning he will miss The Seagulls' next three games.