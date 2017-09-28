BATE Borisov 2-4 Arsenal: Walcott double guides visitors to nervy Europa League win

A brace from Theo Walcott led a weakened Arsenal side to a nervy eventual 4-2 victory, in their Group H UEFA Europa League clash with BATE Borisov at the Borisov Arena in Belarus.

After Walcott gave the visitors a two-goal lead inside 22 minutes, defender Rob Holding added a third and his first for the club before the hosts pulled one back before the half-hour mark.

Despite an at times ragged second-half display however, Arséne Wenger's men eased home, with striker Olivier Giroud adding a fourth from the penalty spot to become the 19th player to reach a century for The Gunners in the club's history. 

Arsenal now top Group H with six points having played two games so far. 

Walcott early brace

Minutes after Walcott had hit the post for the visitors, the Gunners forward did give Arsenal the lead after Jack Wilshere had danced away from three defenders to find space on the left of the penalty area.

The forgotten man then lofted a cross centrally to Walcott and after his initial header was palmed out by Denis Scherbitski, the former England international was on hand to stab the rebound home.

Walcott then doubled the lead for the North Londoners in the 22nd minute, courtesy of a goalkeeping howler from the BATE 'keeper. The stopper rolled the ball out of his territory straight into the path of Walcott, with the 28 year-old gratefully accepting the gift.

When Rob Holding scored his first goal for the club three minutes later, a rout seemed on the cards in Belarus.

The Gunners' penchant for lapses in concentration struck again however and after a ball from Aleksei Rios was whipped in Mirko Ivanic was on hand to thump his header past David Ospina at the near post. 

The goal raised the volume in the stadium and Ospina was forced to claw out Igor Stasevich's in-swinging freekick but in truth it was the visitors who looked the more likely to re-assert their three-goal cushion.

Scherbitiski made amends on one particular occasion to tip away another Walcott effort away at full-stretch to temporarily deny his hat-trick. The sides went into the break with Arsenal in relative comfort at 3-1.