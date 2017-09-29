David Wagner wants Huddersfield Town to pull Tottenham Hotspur down to their level on Saturday

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the media ahead of the game at the John Smith's Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur.

The boss discussed a variety of topics, ranging from the fans support to the team's desire to play against teams like Spurs. The Terriers sit in the top half of the table after six games.

Wagner express desire of club to play against top sides, wants to drag Spurs down

With confidence flowing from their early-season performances, including four clean sheets in their first nine games, Wagner said “We want to play against these sides; we will play Spurs at the John Smith's Stadium and we are looking forward to it.”



With one of the most talented teams in the league visiting Huddersfield, the German remarked that “We want to pull them down to our level on Saturday and then neutralize their offensive abilities while also stating “It’s important that we play for three points against Spurs. We will try everything to do that.”

Manager confident, looking forward to challenge while leaving side unchanged from Burnley game

Calling on support from the fans, Wagner said “I am sure we will have 25k+ of a blue & white army behind us and we will be focused and ready for the test in front of us.

He also addressed the excitement of the upcoming fixture by saying “This is the first time we meet an opponent with this quality; it’s the next step & we are excited to see if we can make the step and also said “I take confidence from our working and fighting attitude and from the atmosphere created from our fans in the stands.”



On the matter of the team news, Wagner said "We will have the same group with us from Burnley; no new injuries & no-one had returned from their rehabilitation” while also noting that “I’m pretty confident that Steve Mounié will be back for the game against Swansea City.”

Boss discusses team, "small advantage" for Saturday's match

Discussing his team's mood ahead of the match, Wagner said “I take confidence from our working and fighting attitude and from the atmosphere created from our fans in the stands" and continued praise on his team by saying “I think our players have adapted to the Premier League & they have shown they are capable. We have deserved all 9 points.”



He closed the news conference by hinting that "Our one small advantage against Tottenham is our supporters; they have to be behind us from the first whistle.”