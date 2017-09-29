Jürgen Klopp: No major concerns for Liverpool ahead of Newcastle trip despite "a few knocks"

Liverpool have a "few knocks" but no major concerns ahead of their trip to Newcastle United this Sunday while Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana continue to make good progress, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Reds travel to the North East to face former boss Rafael Benítez's Magpies looking to put a miserable month of September past them.

The Merseyside outfit won just one of six games across three competitions, though that sole triumph came in their last Premier League outing - a high-energy 3-2 victory at Leicester City.

Klopp told his pre-match press conference that his squad are suffering a few minor problems ahead of facing Newcastle, but also issued positive news on Clyne and Lallana.

The pair have been sidelined since pre-season but are closing in on returns from back and thigh injuries respectively.

The manager told reporters on Friday: "The update is that both are doing really well but are not in team training tomorrow. But both are on a really good way."

Klopp revealed that with Clyne the club were "not too sure for one or two weeks" how the right-back was faring throughout his rehabilitation but insisted "now he has made real steps."

He also said that Lallana is "completely normal" and has been since "from the first day" - adding: "He is now outside running and obviously improves a lot. He has no problems anymore."

But the German warned that Liverpool "cannot rush" the midfielder back to action and "have to wait until the tendon is a tendon again", though he reiterated that Lallana "is fine" and has suffered "no setbacks" so far.

"No concerns" for Newcastle trip

Liverpool endured a lengthy trip to Russia in mid-week to take on Spartak Moscow in the Champions League and while Klopp acknowledged the after-effects of that clash, he insists there are no real issues for their upcoming clash at St James' Park.

"No [new injury] concerns but it was quite an intense game," said Klopp in response to a question about the shape of his squad after facing Spartak.

The Reds boss continued: "We had a few knocks and we will see, but in this moment no concerns. I'll know finally tomorrow [Saturday] probably."

Klopp is likely to make only a few changes to the team that faced the Russian outfit, with this Liverpool's final fixture before a two-week international break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be replaced by Joe Gomez at right-back after the latter served a one-game ban on Tuesday, while Simon Mignolet is expected to come back in for Loris Karius in goal.

But the front three should remain the same with Sadio Mané having served his three-game domestic suspension, allowing him to play a league game for the first time since the defeat at Manchester City.

Mané is expected to start alongside Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho for just the second time in a dazzling attacking quartet nicknamed after famous Liverpool band The Beatles as 'The Fab Four'.