Manchester City striker Kun Aguero injured in Amsterdam car accident

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero is facing the prospect of a lengthy lay-off after reports emerged the Argentine suffered broken ribs in a minor car accident in Amsterdam on Thursday night.

The Telegraph are reporting the 29 year-old "sustained injuries" after the taxi he was travelling in collided with a roadside pole in the Dutch capital overnight.

Despite City's medical team having yet to confirm the extent of Aguero's injuries, the forward is understood to have received hospital treatment, but that he was "okay".



Further injury blow for Pep

The news comes less than a week after full-back Benjamin Mendy limped out of last weekend's 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, with rumours emerging during the week that the Frenchman could be out for a large portion of the season with suspected knee ligament damage.

With Vincent Kompany once again on the sidelines with a troublesome groin problem, Aguero becomes the third member of Pep Guardiola's regular starting XI set for a prolonged absence.

It also occurs on the eve of the league leaders' trip to West London on Saturday evening, as the Cityzens face defending champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

City boss' hand could be forced

Should City's medical team confirm initial fears over Aguero, Guardiola will be forced to juggle his pack, in particular in attack that has seen his charges score 24 goals during the last six games in all competitions.

In that time - just months after it seemed the striker would be forced to play second fiddle to Gabriel Jesus - the former Atletico Madrid man has scored six league goals this term in as many games, including notching his 10th hat-trick versus Watford a fortnight ago.

He remains one shy of equalling Eric Brooks' club goal-scoring record of 177 goals, after missing a penalty in their midweek European game with Shakhtar Donetsk.

With Aguero set for a sustained absence, the likes of Leroy Sané stand to profit. The German has been utilised as a substitute for the main in the early parts of the season, but having recorded doubles against Liverpool - off the bench - and last weekend versus the Eagles, Sane could now be set for a extended run of games.