Manchester City confirm Benjamin Mendy has ruptured his ACL in his right knee

Manchester City have suffered yet another injury blow to their defence, as it was confirmed by the club that their world-record defensive signing Benjamin Mendy has suffered a tear to his ACL in his right knee.

Could be out for some time

Manager Pep Guardiola splashed the cash in the summer with the former Monaco full-back been the final addition to the Catalan's side, but having suffered with injury before his arrival it took until the 2-1 win over Bournemouth before the Frenchman could make his debut for The Cityzens.

From there the 23-year-old has picked up his form week-by-week, but concern grew last Saturday when Mendy was taken off just before the half-hour mark in the eventual 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Mendy underwent initial tests in Manchester earlier in the week before travelling to Barcelona for further testing, City confirmed the injury on Thursday but it is not known how long the Frenchman will be out for as he is expected to undergo surgery in Catalonia on Friday.

A club statement said: "Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."

Another one on the treatment table

Mendy's apparent long-term absence from the side will have come as a blow to Guardiola as he prepares his side for Saturday's clash with Chelsea, but was hit with another major blow ahead of the trip to the champions as it was confirmed that striker Sergio Agüero was involved in a car crash.

The Argentine striker was in Amsterdam on Thursday on his day off to attend a concert in the Dutch capital, reports overnight suggested that the striker was in a taxi that collided with a pillar.

The Dutch police confirmed that two people had been taken to hospital, it has been reported that the 29-year-old has suffered fractured ribs which could possibly keep him out for up to two months.

"Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today [Friday] after being involved in a road accident on Thursday," the club statement said. "The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries."

"He will return to Manchester this morning," it concluded. "And his status will be checked ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at Chelsea."