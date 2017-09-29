Pep Guardiola fears Sergio Agüero has suffered a broken rib ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he fears that striker Sergio Agüero may have suffered broken ribs, with the coach confirming that the Argentine was involved in a car crash ahead of Saturday's clash with Chelsea. 

Don't know for sure 

The striker has been on fine form so far this season having scored seven goals in eight games, Agüero currently stands one goal away from breaking the club's 78-year-old goalscoring record and would have fully been expected to start at Stamford Bridge late Saturday afternoon. 

However it does look like that the 29-year-old could be out for the foreseeable future, the Argentine was in Amsterdam on his day off on Thursday attending a concert before he was in a taxi which collided with a pillar. 

Guardiola confirmed that Agüero had indeed been involved in an accident, he also shared his fear that he had broke his ribs but admitted that he doesn't know for sure just yet. 

"It was an accident," Guardiola confirmed to his pre-match press conference. "And he will recover as soon as possible." 

"It is not a problem for me [that he was in Amsterdam]," the mnager stated. "He was on a day off."

"I have not spoken to him. He is okay that is the main thing," Guardiola added. "The first impression we have is that he has a broken rib but we do not know for sure."

 