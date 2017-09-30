Chris Hughton says Arsenal is "another type of challenge for us"

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton addressed reporters ahead of Sunday's game at Arsenal. The Seagulls are 13th in the Premier League following a 1-0 home win over Newcastle United last Sunday.

The Gunners are coming in on the back of consecutive wins over West Bromwich Albion in the league and a midweek away triumph over BATE Borisov in the UEFA Europa League.

Hughton updates press on team news

The Seagulls manager said he was "disappointed" with the FA's decision to uphold Tomer Hemed's three-match ban, saying "we know the player very well and still feel that there was no intent, which is the reason why we appealed. The decision has been made and we have to get on with it. "

He also remarked “We were light anyway, with Sam Baldock being out and Glenn Murray not being available for a good period now. Glenn trained Friday morning, which is a plus, but I’ll have to see how he is tomorrow and make some decisions around that.

That’s the only area where we’re a little bit light. Sam is back in training but hasn't done enough. Apart from that, the only other injuries we’ve got are Steve Sidwell and Beram Kayal".

Hughton said Kayal has"done some good work and we’re hoping that he’ll be with us by the end of the international break". Brighton face Everton following the international break.

Difficult road test awaits Brighton, says manager

Hughton is keenly aware of the challenges a road fixture at the Emirates Stadium presents, saying ”This is definitely another type of challenge for us. In the six games we've had different types of challenges.



"The first one was at home to Manchester City, who had an outstanding pre-season and have gone on to show how prolific they can be.".

The Gunners league position is also a factor with the manager going on to say"this would be the first of this type, a top-six team away from home, and that itself brings another challenge. We'll certainly have to be at a level to be able to get anything from the game".

Hughton on Wenger, pressure of managing Arsenal

The Seagulls head man spoke of his counterpart, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, stating "He copes with it incredibly well because of the experience he's got" while also noting that"there's a different type of pressure when you’re a smaller club in the division or a new club - the pressure is trying to get the results which will keep you in the division.



“When you’re at Arsenal, the pressure is always about getting the results you’re expected to get, staying in the Champions League and winning cups".

Hughton would go on to state that “Maybe the only thing he hasn't experienced is being at the other end of the table, but he would have experienced everything that goes with the pressure of being with a team that has high expectations".

He praised Wenger, saying "He's an outstanding manager and has had a huge contribution to the game here. That type of individual you want to see him here as long as he wants to be here."