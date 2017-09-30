Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Fulham: Johansen gives Cottagers North London derby bragging rights

Fulham are up to 8th in the Skybet Championship after claiming a 2-1 victory over North London rivals Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

The Cottagers took a 2-0 lead against the run of play before holding off a late charge by their hosts to inch within a point of the playoff places.

QPR dominates opening stages before Fulham settles in

Despite being outplayed for much of the game, it was the visitors who started brighter in the fifth minute as Sheyi Ojo's shot flashed wide after a clever run down the right hand-side.

QPR would then spring to life, but misses by Joel Lynch and Pawel Wszolek kept the game scoreless. Ryan Fredericks, Fulham's big summer signing, blazed his attempt well over, a poor finish from such a clinical finisher.

 