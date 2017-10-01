The La Liga blueprint: Why polarisation is unavoidable across league football

An argument or an ode maybe about parity and polarisation in league football, covering large swathes of Europe and dealing heavily with the new plans for WSL. Money and natural evolution the overriding themes.

Rise and fall

Why would you even want to join Lyon? They always win, the French league is so boring. Two team league, Lyon and PSG, blah blah.”

Actually that's factually incorrect. Whilst PSG were second to Lyon for four seasons on the spin between 2012-13 and 2015-16 they rather dropped off of the space in the second-half of 2016-17 and finished third.

Although it’s true, Lyon have been the dominant force in French football in recent memory they’re not the only team to have hoisted the Division 1 Féminine trophy. If you go back to the 1980’s, VGA Saint-Maur were the dominant force scooping six titles – the same amount as Juvisy (now Paris FC), Stade Reims were strong in the 1970’s with five titles and Toulouse derailed both Juvisy and FC Lyon (the club that would later become part of Olympique) when they were picking up pace at the end of the 1990’s.

The point of course is that whilst Lyon are the team to beat in France today – and have been at the top of the tree for a prolonged period of time – they weren’t always the big dogs. The same is true of every league in every country across both the men’s and women’s games.

In Norway we think of LSK as being the team to run away with the Toppserien but their rise is much more recent, their first title as LSK (not Team Strømmen) came in 2012, Stabæk and Røa the big two before. Going back further in Norwegian history, Kolbotn and Trondheims-Ørn were both prominent in their heyday – even humble Klepp managed a title in 1987. Things change, teams rise and fall.

But turning the attention back to France and D1F, it’s not a one or a two-team league. Lyon finished top last season but an away loss in the capital looked to have given the Parisiens the advantage. PSG ultimately fell away and succumbed to some surprising losses, making enough way for Montpellier to march onto a second-place finish. And even still, Juvisy operating on a part-time basis still popped up to provide problems wherever they could as Olympique Marseille showed their intent.

PSG and MHSC square off in the league last season (Credit: Getty/Andre Ferreira)
Despite how the season ended it was far from a foregone conclusion and even if it was, so what? If it simply came down to the head-to-heads between OL and PSG, so what? What of the other teams in the league the other players who put in the hours and attempt to grow and develop, to play football and mature as footballers? What of the mid-table clashes and the life or death ties between the teams sure to battle for survival in the relegation zone? Do those matches, those stories not matter?

A familiar picture we’ve been ignoring

Even if we put all that to one-side for the moment and we go back to saying, “Blah blah, it’s just two teams going for the title; it’s boring, who cares?” And you’d be right, I can’t imagine any league in the world where it’s just routinely two teams going for the top spot… Oh, except La Liga, which, let’s be fair, has but a tiny global following. “But it’s not even two teams, you always know it’s going to be Lyon, who gives a monkeys?” Again, you’re right, any league that has a clear favourite from the off, no one would ever… oh, ignoring Serie A and Ligue 1 that is.

Derision aside, this is such a peculiar argument being made across women’s football – it’s not competitive enough, there’s too much disparity. Well, show me a men’s league that isn’t polarised. Even when looking at the beloved English Premier League, is it open, or is it just London vs Manchester? Leicester’s remarkable league win in 2015-16 was the first time a team outside of London or Manchester had won since Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95. In fact, in this century the only teams outside of Arsenal, Chelsea, City, Liverpool and United who’ve appeared in the top three come the end of the season are Newcastle (third in 2002-03), Leicester (top in 2015-16) and Spurs (third in 2015-16 and second in 2016-17).

Yet, despite this predictability the Premier League remains one of, if not the biggest football league in the world.

The comparison was made by a colleague last year that D1F is a lot like La Liga, Real, Barcelona and Atleti or Lyon, PSG and Montpellier. Those with the bigger budgets, those who will still slip up as the season goes by even though they routinely lay waste to some of the smaller teams they face along the way. But truly, many leagues across the world have the same disparities, whether male or female, no one bats an eyelid when Real Madrid put six past Betis or five past Osasuna but when Lyon put five past ASSE… It’s not ideal by any means and the disparity between part-time and full-time will routinely see more drubbings but they are part of everyday life in football.

Liga Iberdrola table at the end of 2016-17 season (Credit: Wikipedia)
When you compare the state of the table after the end of the 2016-17 seasons in Spain, there are commonalities between how Liga Iberdrola finished when compared with La Liga.

La Liga table at the end of 2016-17 season (Credit: Wikipedia)
Maybe the most shocking thing on the Liga Iberdrola table for those who don’t follow the league is simply that Barcelona aren’t current champions, nor were they champions the season before – that cherry fell to Athletic Club. A team prominent during the previous incarnation of the league, Rayo the other team to beat over the first decade of the millennium, Barcelona’s four back-to-back titles coming from 2011-12 to 2014-15.

The reigning champions are just one of three teams to have a 100% record so far in the 2017-18 season, which, admittedly (at the time of writing) has only seen three match weeks. But the interesting thing about their wins, which speak to the nature of the league, are that none have been easy.

The first day of the season saw them forced to come from behind against minnows, Albacete – El Funda only finishing two points clear of the drop zone last season. Their second match of the year saw them dig out a 1-0 over Real Sociedad (a team without a win in their last six at that point), Atleti’s third match of the season another decided late, all three goals coming after the hour against Santa Teresa. Maybe the most telling thing for Las Colchoneras is that all seven of the goals this season have been scored after the 60-minute mark.

After their thumping start to the season, firing nine past a helpless Zaragoza, Barcelona have rather slowed down, their three at home to Albacete still comfortable enough before they too left it late against Sociedad. La Txuri-urdin particularly unlucky this month, but a reminder for the Catalans that they are never guaranteed three points, no matter what their last result was.

More even in elsewhere in Europe  

Whilst the disparity can be heavily felt in parts of Europe, the leagues remain far more open in Germany and Sweden despite not every team being able to offer professionalism. Last weekend ten-time Damallsvenskan winners, Rosengård (who look nailed on for a top-two finish once more) dropped points to KIF Örebro who sit dead-last with just two wins from 16 games.

Although there seems to be a strong chance that this season will finish as last with Linköping first and Rosengård second, it has been an entirely different process for both teams and the entire league. LFC first, FCR second, predictable maybe, in some respects but each match, each twist and turn, every goal, every miss, it’s been engrossing as ever.

In Germany, Wolfsburg have started the season strongly after regaining their FBL crown after two years away. The Wolves didn’t have the perfect start to the 2016-17 season, drawing away to SC Sand, their results mostly modest throughout the first-half of the season – a 1-2 win over promoted Borussia Mönchengladbach one that springs to mind.

However, when the season recommenced after the winter break and Ralf Kellermann could add Pernille Harder into his squad as Caroline Graham Hansen returned, they began to pick up steam, their wins more convincing. But even still, when they looked almost unplayable, they had to come from behind at home against SGS Essen before losing to SC Freiburg, the season wrapped up with a draw against USV Jena. Pushed to the limit in the Pokal final by Sand, the Wolves found their way to their second silverware of the year but the tiny team from Willstätt didn’t make it easy for them.

Wolfsburg are the PSG to Lyon’s Real, both are packed to the rafters with the best players from around the world who are granted the opportunity to devote themselves to football on full-time contracts. But even still, WOB can find themselves pushed and under the cosh against part-timers who don’t need a level playing-ground to battle for a point or three.

 