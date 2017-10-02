David Wagner: Huddersfield can learn from results like against Spurs

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the media to address his club's 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The defeat, combined with other results over the weekend, leave the Terriers at 11th in the table heading into the international break.

Wagner says his club can learn from Spurs defeat

Huddersfield's unbeaten home record was put to an end by what Wagner called “a top-class side in Tottenham” ​and said “collectively we played OK – we were very brave and wanted to create chances".

The German conceded "you have to be focused every single second and make sure you give no easy chances away" and that his club "have to show we can adapt and learn lessons from this and we will if we play against opponents like them again.”

Huddersfield boss laments errors

Against a side with as much talent as Tottenham, the Terriers boss remarked “if you give Spurs a chance they probably use it, if you give them a present they use it for sure.

"We gave them too many presents" and he also said "what disappointed me is they didn't have to work enough for their chances".

German said "game was over before it started"

After conceding three goals in the opening 23 minutes, Wagner conceded "the game was over before it started" while also breaking down the mistakes made.

On the first goal, scored by Harry Kane, the Terriers boss said it "was an individual mistake where we could have cleared the ball", the second goal was "high quality, where their passing was one touch, but even then we cleared the ball, but to an opponent who scored" while the third "was a throw-in, which are usually easy to defend".

Huddersfield return from the international break on October 14th to host Everton.