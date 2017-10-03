Saints need to gather confidence in upcoming games, says captain Steven Davis

Mauricio Pellegrino has certainly challenged himself with his first Premier League job and the role he's taken as boss at Southampton has proven to be a testing experience for the former Liverpool and FC Barcelona centre-half. 

The Saints dismal start to the 2017/18 campaign continued with an unenjoyable trip up to Stoke City last weekend, which they lost two-one and leaves the south coast outfit in a dissatisfying 12th spot in the top-flight table.

Steven Davis, one of the longest serving players currently in the Southampton first-team having arrived in 2012, is the captain of this unexceptional team and has had his say on the fixtures which follow the international break this month.

Pellegrino's men face back-to-back home outings as Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion become the visitors to St. Mary's, and a trip to fellow south coast counterparts Brighton & Hove Albion ds the month of October.

 

 