Thierry Henry tips Anthony Martial to become a "world-class" player

Former Arsenal forward and legendary striker Thierry Henry has stated that Manchester United's Anthony Martial is a "far better player" at the age of 21, and he backed him to become a "world-class player" in the future.

Potential to become one of the best

Martial burst onto the English scene in the summer of 2015 with his big-money move from Monaco, with the 21-year-old ending as the club's top scorer with 17 goals in 49 appearances.

However last season wasn't as rich in success under the watch of José Mourinho managing just eight goals and his starts seriously cut, this led to rumours of a possible exit from Old Trafford in the summer.

Despite still not really starting games in the new campaign the Frenchman has still been in fantastic form with five goals and six assists in his first nine appearances, Henry moved to Arsenal at the age of 22 and the Frenchman backed Martial to become "world-class".

"Anthony Martial is a far better player than I was at that age," Henry said on Martial. "He can become a world-class player."

Deserving of the award

Martial has been one of the main reasons behind United's excellent start to the season, with the Red Devils still unbeaten and managed 22 goals in seven matches in September.

Martial was rightly nominated for the club's Player of the Month alongside the likes of Marouane Fellaini, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

Martial came out the overwhelming winner of the contest with a 41% of the vote, followed by Lukaku (31%), Fellaini (20%) and Rashford (8%).

It was the third time that the 21-year-old has been named the club's Player of the Month following on from his wins in December 2015 and May 2016, it has been a French sweep thus far with Paul Pogba winning the prize in August.