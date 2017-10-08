Leicester City vs West Brom preview: Foxes looking to claim  much-needed victory against the Baggies

Following the climax of the international break, attentions quickly turn to the return of the Premier League, with Leicester City hosting West Brom on Monday night at the King Power Stadium.

Following a lacklustre display at the Vitality Stadium, Craig Shakespeare's side sit 17th in the table ahead of this weekend's round of fixtures, with only goal difference keeping them adrift of the bottom three.

By contrast, Tony Pulis' Baggies have undergone a comfortable start to the campaign, and sit 10th in the Premier League table. Albion headed into the international break on the back of a 2-2 draw at home to an in-form Watford side at The Hawthorns

The Baggies led 2-0 after just 21 minutes with Soloman Rondon and Jonny Evans finding the net. For the Venezuelan centre forward, it was a first goal on home soil since December.

West Brom, who have be known for being a defensively tight outfit were faced by an onslaught of Watford pressure. In the 37th minute, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure scored his third goal of the season to make it 2-1, before a late header from Richarlison deep into injury time broke the Baggies' resilience as the Hornets claimed a deserved point. 