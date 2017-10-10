Gaetan Bon delighted to be back in Brighton team

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong is thrilled to be back in the Seagulls' side after recuperating from a muscle injury. The left-back struggled to claim his place in the side from Markus Suttner, but was in the starting 11 for the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

"Good to learn from this type of game"

After finally debuting for the club in the Premier League, ​Bong said “It was a long wait for me to come back into the team with my injury and Arsenal was my first game in the Premier League with Brighton".

Bong going all-out in training, looks forward to contributing to club this season

He added that “I don’t think I will have many games as tiring as this one, so it was good to learn from this type of game and move forward".

Although he was unable to play, the Cameroonian said “I was always with the boys and pushing them. It’s never easy [to be out injured]" and "since I’ve been at Brighton I’ve had a couple of injuries", he said he "just have to focus on the recovery".

During his time on the sidelines, Bong "was giving everything in training" while also expressing that "I’m happy to be back playing and to get 90 minutes" while looking ahead to the remainder of the campaign: "It will be good for me to help the team this year.”

Cameroonian talks about competition with Suttner, Everton fixture ahead

Commenting on his battle with Suttner, Bong said “We are different types of players and everyone knows what I can bring from the two years I have been here" while stating "I have given everything on the pitch."

He also said “The manager (Chris Hughton) knows that as well, so it was good for me to have 90 minutes on the pitch to help the team and I’m here when the manager needs me".

Talking about the upcoming match against Everton, Bong stated that “All of the games at home are ones where we have to take three points" while noting “We did some good things against Arsenal and we made some mistakes, but that’s football."

He said the club "will focus on the Everton match now and make sure we get the right result.”