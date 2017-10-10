Gaetan Bon delighted to be back in Brighton team

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong is thrilled to be back in the Seagulls' side after recuperating from a muscle injury. The left-back struggled to claim his place in the side from Markus Suttner, but was in the starting 11 for the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

"Good to learn from this type of game"

After finally debuting for the club in the Premier League, ​Bong said “It was a long wait for me to come back into the team with my injury and Arsenal was my first game in the Premier League with Brighton".

 