Jon Stankovic on course for Huddersfield return

Huddersfield Town defender Jon Stankovic is nearly ready to return from an ACL injury suffered in March. The 21-year old Slovenian suffered the injury while on national team duty and has been out ever since.

"Going the right way"

An original return date of December was projected for Stankovic, but manager David Wagner is hoping the center-back can return slightly early from his injury. The Slovenian noted his progression has been right on track.

For his part, the Slovenian says "I'm slowly coming back and going the right way" while also "training on the grass and doing some things with the ball".

Stankovic looking to be "confident and strong" upon return

Overall, the 21-year old is "happy with how things are going and I hope I can be back soon to help the lads", adding "i'm on target at this stage but I don't want to come back too soon".

Slovenian highlights role physio team, personal connections have played in recovery

He spoke of what he's looking to contribute when he finally is able to get into the side: "I want to be confident and strong and that's what we're looking for."

Stankovic was full of praise for the Terriers' training staff, saying "They keep me motivated with work and everything", but also said his personal support team keep him going: "it's not only the coaches and physios but also the family, girlfriend and everyone keeping me strong".

Crying

"Sometimes I just want to cry but they are there telling me to keep on going and that everything will pay off in the end and that's how I'm working" while concluding the interview by saying "I always give my best and we'll see what happens."

