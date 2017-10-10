Liverpool's Adam Lallana heads to Qatar in his latest attempt to recover from thigh injury

The midfielder is still yet to play after rupturing a tendon in his left thigh over the summer and the Englishman services have been missed by the Reds who have only won one in their last seven.

Lallana’s last appearance came in a Pre-Season Audi Cup final defeat to Atletico Madrid in Munich at the start of August.

The 29-year-old initially had his leg in a brace and was on crutches for the majority of August, but the midfielder found himself doing light jogs by the end of September and is set to return to action by the end of November.

Englishman’s excellence missed by both club and country

Liverpool’s midfield three has lacked the energy and flare that Lallana brought to the side especially at the start of the 2016/17 season. Since his absence, the likes of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Emre Can have failed to form an effective unit in the middle of the park. Also, the signing of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain has so far failed to test the midfield three that he is desperate to be involved in since his £35 million transfer from Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp isn’t the only manager missing the Midfielder’s services. Gareth Southgate is also anxious to get him back into the England squad as the three lions turn their focus to the World Cup in Russia over the summer. Previously being described as a creative spark Lallana could return to International duty with games against Germany and Brazil in November.

With the hope of getting Lallana back to action as quick as possible, Liverpool have decided a change of scenery for the former Southampton player who has flown to the Middle East where he will continue his fitness schedule at the Aspetar Clinic under the supervision of one of the club’s specialist medical staff.

The Aspire clinic describes itself as “the world’s leading specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital staffed by some of the world’s leading medicine practitioners and researchers”.

The clinic has previously successfully treated the likes of Eidur Gudjohnsen and John Obi Mikel as well as Jack Butland who spent the majority of last season on the sidelines.

Liverpool await the arrival of bitter rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Saturday who recently received a boost with the news that Romelu Lukaku had recovered from an ankle injury on international duty with Belgium. The Premier leagues leading scoring even came off the bench to score for Roberto Martinez and his side in a 4-0 victory against Cyprus.