Zlatan Ibrahimović targets Arsenal clash for Manchester United return

Manchester United veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has reportedly targeted the December clash with Arsenal as his return to first-team action, after the Swede suffered a serious knee injury last April. 

Targeting an early return 

Ibrahimović had a stellar first season at Old Trafford after securing a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, the Swede managed 28 goals in all competitions which was crucial in securing United's three trophies in José Mourinho's debut campaign. 

However the 36-year-old's season was cut short in the worst circumstance as the Swede suffered knee ligament damage against Anderlecht back in April, despite knowing that he would miss a chunk of the beginning of the new campaign Mourinho offered the striker a one-year contract after he was initially released. 

United have made a good start to the campaign in Ibrahimović's absence but it is set to get a bit tougher going into the winter months, Ibrahimović has recovered quicker than many expected and has highlighted the clash with Arsène Wenger's men as his return to the first-team. 

 