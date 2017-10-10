Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton and spending your summer transfer budget wisely

The transfer market isn’t hard. If you’re smart.

We have seen plenty of teams be smart in the transfer window, and be rewarded for it. Tottenham Hotspur, Monaco and Real Madrid are three recent examples of that.

However, you can also be not-so-smart. There are plenty more examples of that in football.

Spending = Success?

Flash back to July 2017.

Everton have already been proclaimed as the winners of the transfer window. One member of the national press rated their window an A+, Phil Neville said “If the transfer window closes today, Everton have done the best business.” And Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler even admitted that they made the rest of the league look “a bit stupid”.

Here in the Premier League we equate spending with success. Why shouldn’t we? Since its birth, the sides spending more money have generally won more games.

In September 2016, CIES Football Observatory released the Big Five league clubs’ gross transfer spend 2010-16 (£) and as we can see, the most successful teams are all there.

Photo: FourFourTwo

From the 2010-11 season to the 2015-16 season, four teams won the Champions League. Barcelona (twice), Real Madrid (twice), Bayern Munich and Chelsea. They are all in the top-15 for gross transfer spend, and outside of Bayern Munich the others are in the top seven.

During those six seasons, there have been 30 league winners from the five leagues. Just three of those have been from teams not in the top-20 for gross spend. They are 2010-11 Lille, 2011-12 Montpellier and 2015-16 Leicester City.

It’s fair to say that spending money and success are coupled in football. Spending money doesn’t guarantee success, but it definitely helps. However QPR and Anzhi Makhachkala will argue otherwise.

Everton

Everton in summer 2017 spent around £133 million on Jordan Pickford, Davy Klassen, Henry Onyekuru, Sandro Ramirez, Michael Keane, Wayne Rooney, Cuco Martina, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Nikola Vladic.

They recuperated around £93 million from the sales of Romelu Lukaku, Gerard Deulofeu and Tom Cleverley.

£40 million net spend is not a huge amount for a Premier League club. Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Watford all had similar net spends.

It’s how Everton spent their money though, and whether they have ‘done a Spurs’ like a few have suggested through their tough start to the season.  