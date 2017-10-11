Calum Chambers signs new two-year contract extension at Arsenal

Arsenal have today announced that centre-back Calum Chambers has signed a new two-year contract extension with the club.

The deal means that Chambers is now contracted to the Gunners until 2021. The 22 year old's new contract could signal a host of players agreeing new terms, as the club looks to press on with renewing the contracts of many within the club.

Summer rumour mill

Chambers' contract extension may come as a surprise to a few, as for much of the summer it looked as though the defender was going to be allowed to leave the Emirates.

After returning from a loan spell at Middlesbrough, he was the subject of a £20m bid from Leicester City, which was rejected by the Gunners.

Originally it looked as though he was going to be the man out of Arsenal's defence to depart, but Arsene Wenger seemingly changed his mind and decided to allow Gabriel to depart instead.

Therefore this new deal signals the faith the Arsenal manager has shown in Chambers, who following a spell on the sidelines has only featured in one League Cup tie this season.

'Proud to sign'

Chambers hasn't represented the North London club in a Premier League fixture since August 2016, but is ready and raring to go after signing his new deal. Posting on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, he said: "Proud to sign a new contract with Arsenal. I know I'm still a young player and I want to have my best years playing for this football club.

"I'm going to repay the fans for the faith they've shown in me. I can't wait to get going again."

With Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi injured he may well be given his chance again, especially in the Europa League where Arsenal have been playing heavily under strength sides.