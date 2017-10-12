Arsène Wenger says Gunners duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could be sold in January

Arsenal boss Arséne Wenger has suggested "it's possible" that both Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil could yet be sold, when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead this weekend's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening, the Gunners' boss paved the way for both of his talismen to leave the club, who will have less than six months left on their respective deals come the start of next year.

Both deals are set to expire at the end of the season, but the duo can agree pre-contract deals with clubs outside of England from January 1.

 