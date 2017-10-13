Crystal Palace vs Chelsea preview: Champions visit troubling Eagles

Crystal Palace face another tough test with a visit from the reigning champions Chelsea. They'll be travelling across London in search of three points following a disappointing display in a 1-0 loss against Manchester City prior to the international break.

It'll be a difficult task for the Eagles, who are still yet to score or register a point to their name this season. An injury crisis at the club, leaving them without a recognised striker, has not helped their cause.

Zaha return for Eagles?

However, Wilfried Zaha could be set to return. His attacking flair will definitely benefit Roy Hodgson's side as Christian Benteke remains sidelined and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ineligible to face his parent club.

Palace's experienced manager Hodgson believes that Zaha has the ability to "make a difference" as he has proved in the past doing "some very important things for Crystal Palace".

Palace have nothing to lose heading into this fixture. Chelsea need a win to keep pace with the two Manchester clubs who are setting the league alight with entertaining football so far this season.

They looked incredibly uninspired against a well-organised Pep Guardiola side a fortnight ago, and with injury problems of their own plaguing the side - it may be a perfect opportunity for Palace to earn their first point, or three, of the season.