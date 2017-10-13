David Wagner feels Huddersfield Town "will have to be at their best" to defeat Swansea City

Huddersfield Town manager spoke to the press ahead of Saturday's away fixture at Swansea City. The Terriers are 11th in the table entering Saturday's contest while the Swans sit in 18th on just five points.

Injury update ahead of Saturday's game

Wagner updated the status of several key players, saying "Michael Hefele has seen the specialists & we’re recovering him without surgery for another 4-6 weeks” while “Collin Quaner will probably be back in training next week. Kasey Palmer is on the grass; he needs around 10-14 days”.

The German also updated Steve Mounie's progress from an ankle injury, stating “Steve’s inflamed heel has taken longer than expected. We’ve wanted to make sure we didn’t rush him back”. Mounie may be available for the game.

Manager talks about start, upcoming game

Wagner said he has"spoken with the players about our Premier League start. Every player has responsibility for both defense & offense” while also saying “we target 3 points in every game. Like in every game, we have a chance on Saturday & we will try everything to collect points”.

On the topic of this week's opponent, the Huddersfield boss stated “we have a lot of respect for Swansea's team, manager & idea of football, but we go there to be successful”.

Confidence high, fans still very supportive

Wagner remarked that “I met some fans in the week & we had a good night. They are still so excited & I know and trust they will stay with us” while saying confidence is not an issue: “we have no problem with confidence here. We’ve collected points & have been competitive against good teams”.

Improvement needed, but Wagner says team is on the "right track"

The German spoke of what the team needs to do, stating that “each attacking set piece is important; the full backs need to create & the offensive players defend. We must all improve".

He conceded that despite recent losses, the team is on a good path: “We were more OK in the defeat against Spurs than in the West Ham game in our performance. We’re still on the right way".