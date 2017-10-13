David Wagner feels Huddersfield Town "will have to be at their best" to defeat Swansea City
Huddersfield Town manager spoke to the press ahead of Saturday's away fixture at Swansea City. The Terriers are 11th in the table entering Saturday's contest while the Swans sit in 18th on just five points.

Injury update ahead of Saturday's game

Wagner updated the status of several key players, saying "Michael Hefele has seen the specialists & we’re recovering him without surgery for another 4-6 weeks” while Collin Quaner will probably be back in training next week. Kasey Palmer is on the grass; he needs around 10-14 days”.

The German also updated Steve Mounie's progress from an ankle injury, stating “Steve’s inflamed heel has taken longer than expected. We’ve wanted to make sure we didn’t rush him back”. Mounie may be available for the game.