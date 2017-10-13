Jürgen Klopp confident Liverpool can go head-to-head with Manchester United even without Sadio Mané
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is confident in his side's ability to beat arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, even without winger Sadio Mané.

The Senegalese international is unavailable after sustaining a hamstring injury against Cape Verde in World Cup qualifying last weekend, a problem that could sideline him for up to six weeks.

His injury could keep him out for as many as nine games, starting with a crunch clash against the Reds' bitter enemies at Anfield

 