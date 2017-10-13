Manchester United Predicted XI vs Liverpool: José Mourinho hunts for win at Anfield

Manchester United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in a crucial encounter in the race for the Premier League title.

With Liverpool set to miss Sadio Mane in the clash, Jose Mourinho and his men would be fancying their chances against the Reds on Saturday.

The defence

David De Gea: The Spaniard has been excellent between the sticks for Manchester United this season, keeping a clean slate in six of the seven Premier League games so far. He is sure to retain his place against Liverpool in this one.

Antonio Valencia: Having excelled in this position so far in the season, there is no stopping the Ecuadorean - who returned from the international break unscathed.

Eric Bailly: The Ivorian has forged a formidable partnership at the heart of United's defense with Phil Jones and it's difficult to see that changing against Liverpool on Saturday.

Phil Jones: Can't see anyone taking the Englishman's place, having impressed in that position in this campaign. Expect another scintillating display from him in this one.

Ashley Young: The former Aston Villa winger has been wonderful in the left-back position for United so far. Proving difficult to beat at the back, and also a delight to watch going forward. The attackers will be looking to benefit from his crosses again at Anfield.

The midfield

Nemanja Matic: The Serbian has improved United's midfield since he joined from Chelsea this summer. And Jose Mourinho will be hoping he puts in a good performance again in this one.

Ander Herrera: With Maroune Fellaini out injured, the mantle will fall on the Spaniard who would be looking to prove his worth and further retain his starting berth in the team.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: The Armenian with five assists in the league has been very effective in United's attack, and is sure to get the nod from his boss again in this crucial tie.

The attack

Marcus Rashford: The 19-year-old born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, knows what it means to play against Liverpool. And he will be eager to help United earn the bragging rights in this clash.

Juan Mata: The Spaniard spent the international break at Carrington, therefore, he should be fresh for this one. The creativity he provides will be pivotal if the Red Devils are to break down a rather shaky Liverpool defence.

Romelu Lukaku: His goal for Belgium against Cyprus in the internationals will further boost his confidence, having already notch a goal in every game for United in this campaign(bar the 2-0 United win against Leicester City in August).