David Wagner says Huddersfield weren't brave enough in loss to Swansea City

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner met with the press following the Terriers' 2-0 loss at Swansea City. Tammy Abraham's brace gave the Swans all three points.

Wagner says team wasn't "brave enough"

In discussing what went wrong, the German said “we were not good or brave enough in the first 45. A lot of 50-50 situations, like the (Tom Ince) penalty call, didn’t go for us”, referring to Ince being taken down by Martin Olsson in the 30th minute.

Despite the controversial call, Wagner says “bravery on the ball was a big problem for us today in the first-half. If you want luck & to score, you must be brave”.