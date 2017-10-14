Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Abraham brace gives Swans first home win

Swansea City picked up their first home points of the season, as a Tammy Abraham brace was enough to win 2-0 against Huddersfield Town.

Swansea took the lead through Abraham, who capitalised on an error by Jonas Lossl to tap home the opening goal.

Abraham then doubled his and Swansea's tally, finishing into an empty net following an inventive chip by Jordan Ayew.

New shape for Swans

Swansea started the game in a 4-3-3 system, with Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew playing out wide. Paul Clement has been searching for someone to fill the Gylfi Sigurdsson-shaped void in his side since Swansea decided not to sign a replacement.

In fact, just one of Swansea’s summer signings started this game. Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches were injured, but record signing Sam Clucas couldn’t start over any of the midfield three and £10 million Roque Mesa – reportedly injury free – was left out of the squad completely.

Swansea had a flurry of early chances amidst a bright start, first Lossl saved very well from a powerful shot courtesy of  Abraham before Ayew’s close-range effort was deflected wide.

The 4-3-3 seemed to suit Swansea, as they were able to get more pace out wide and retain the three-man-midfield that Clement seems to favour. It also allowed for Ayew and Narsingh to operate in wide areas which resulted in more crosses for Abraham to attack.

The game provided lots of grit, as even early on there were several meaty challenges. Both teams clearly knew what was at stake as they both came into the game with one win a piece this season.

Leroy Fer could even have been sent off for a second yellow as Elias Kachunga cut inside, Fer tried his best to bring the forward down but he went on to have a tame shot easily saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Terriers should have taken the lead

Tom Ince then should have put Huddersfield in the lead, meeting Rajiv van La Parra’s cross from just a few yards out but he blasted his shot over the bar.

With two powerful, athletic forwards on display in Abraham and Laurent Depoitre on action, the crossing was especially poor. Almost every ball either hit the first man or flew way past the back post for both side. 

 