Bruno left disappointed over "soft" Everton penalty

Brighton and Hove Albion captain Bruno claimed his innocence after giving away a penalty in the 89th minute at the Amex. 

Referee, Michael Oliver awarded a penalty to the visitors after Bruno seemed to catch striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the neck with his elbow.

The Seagulls had led through Anthony Knockaert's first Premier League goal before Everton's Wayne Rooney stepped up to deny Brighton a third successive home win. 

The score draw leaves the pair on level points and only three points above 18th place Leicester City who play West Bromwich Albion tomorrow. 