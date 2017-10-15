Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Everton: Late Rooney penalty spares Koeman's blushes

Despite a late Wayne Rooney goal from the penalty spot, Everton’s search for a win away from home in the Premier League goes on.

The Blues have now gone 11 away games without a win and looked certain to suffer another defeat when Anthony Knockaert gave Brighton and Hove Albion the lead with less than ten minutes to play.

Clever play from Bruno and Pascal Gross on the right-hand side allowed the home side to get a dangerous cross into the Everton box. Jose Izquierdo’s shot was blocked Michael Keane but the Frenchman Knockaert was waiting to put the ball beyond Jordan Pickford to give the home side the lead.

Ronald Koeman’s side last win away from home came against Crystal Palace last January thanks to a late Seamus Coleman goal and they required another late goal down at The Amex Stadium to spare their blushes this time around.

Kevin Mirallas broke away as Everton defended a free-kick on their own 18-yard box and the Belgian was brought down as he charged into the Seagulls half. Winning their own free-kick, Gyfi Sigurdsson lifted a ball into the box, looking for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The young forward was elbowed in the jaw by Bruno and referee Michael Oliver subsequently pointed to the spot. However, the Spaniard escaped what looked a certain red card as Oliver deemed only a yellow as necessary.

Rooney confidently rolled the ball past Matthew Ryan to spare the Blues blushes.

Everton could have won the game late if not for the heroics of Ryan. The Australian’s magnificent double save, first from Nikola Vlasic and then Mirallas, saved the home side from a potential late blow.

Blues dominate early going

The Blues dominated the early proceedings but were unable to make their dominance in possession count. Sigurdsson carved out the best chance for the away side but directed his shot straight at Ryan.

Chris Hughton’s side seemed set in letting Everton play on the ball and looked to hit the visitors on the counter-attack, utilising the pace of Knockaert and Gross to cause Koeman’s side problems.

Yet, the Dutchman's side looked more resolute than in recent weeks, confidently hoovering up loose passes and not allowing easy passes in to their 18-yard box.

Idrissa Gana Gueye had a number of chances early on. Firstly forcing Ryan into a low save that forced a corner. Another in a counter-attack where he bent his shot just wide of the Australian’s left-hand post.

Both of Gueye’s effort came from the creative spark of Vlasic. However, Everton’s bright spark was unable to find the net, or his footing as he continually slipped over the Amex pitch.

The home side grew into the first half and the game as time went on. Lewis Dunk had a goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Keane after a scramble in the Everton 18-yard box following yet another deflected effort from Knockaert.

Despite a number of late chances for each side, neither side would break the deadlock in the first half.