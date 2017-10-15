José Mourinho explains Manchester United's struggles against Liverpool

Jose Mourinho insists that Manchester United missed key midfield options during their 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Mourinho was blasted by many after he set up his side for the second consecutive season to earn a point at Anfield.

Mourinho blames key midfield injuries for defensive mindset of his team 

The United manager was quick to explain the reasons behind his team's struggles though by saying that he wasn't able to make any changes in midfield with Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick all out injured meaning he couldn't field a three-man midfield to go toe to toe with Liverpool's midfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mourinho explained that he had "no Fellaini, no Carrick, No Pogba" on the bench to help get control of the game as "in the second half when Matic tired and I had no solutions on the bench" and that made it harder for the team to keep the ball.