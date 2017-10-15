Michail Antonio hails 'good point' after Burnley draw

Michail Antonio reflected on West Ham’s draw against Burnley on Saturday, believing it was a ‘good point’ earned on the road.

A ‘good point’ earned at Turf Moor, says Antonio

The Hammers looked set to bring all three points back to the London stadium after Joe Hart’s long-ball bypassed the Burnley defence and fell to the feet of Antonio. The forward carefully dribbled the ball beyond the keeper and slotted into an empty net before Chris Wood’s last gasp header levelled the scores.

Despite conceding late on, Antonio reflected on the positives of the result at Turf Moor.

“It’s my first goal of the season. I was getting a bit frustrated but I was able to get one,” said Antonio. “It was a nice little assist by Harty. We managed to hold out for 85 minutes and then they get their goal. I reckon it’s a good point, away at Burnley.”

“We had started off with a nice goal from myself and we seemed in control. Then Carroll got sent off but we still seemed in control and although they had more of the possession, they didn’t create opportunities.”

Antonio reflects on the frustrations of Carroll’s red card

Andy Carroll was given his marching orders just 27 minutes into the match after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession for aerial challenges using his elbow. Antonio admitted the frustrations attached with his dismissal but argued the No.9s first booking was unfair.

“It’s very frustrating cause weve got the lead and we were in control at the time,” Antonio continued. “But it’s just one of those things in football. I do believe the first yellow was harsh. The second one is definitely a yellow.”

“Obviously once we came in Andy said sorry to us, but it’s just one of those mistakes. I did it myself last season. We can’t hold him to it. We just need to carry on.”

Missed opportunity to double his tally

Antonio had a glorious chance to double his goal tally in the second-half after a brilliant move. Combining well with Manuel Lanzini and Javier Hernandez, the 27-year-old got a shot off at goal only for it to be comfortably saved.

“I played that chance back in my mind ten times just on the pitch. It would have been one of the goals of the season had I managed to finish it off but I took it a little early.”

“In hindsight, I reckon I should have taken it onto my left and then shot. More opportunities will come for me though and hopefully I can go on a run now,” Antonio concluded.