Anthony Knockaert says Brighton "will learn" from Everton draw

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert is hoping his side will learn from their 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday. The Frenchman fired home the opening goal eight minutes from time only to see a controversial late penalty be awarded to the Toffees, which was converted by Wayne Rooney.

Winger "pleased" with start to season

Despite letting the lead slip, Knockaert is still very encouraged by Brighton's start to life in the Premier League, saying "We will learn from that. But if you look at our start to the season, it's not been bad. We've played some really good teams," referring to the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

He was also hoping "My goal could have brought three points" while admitting we conceded a poor one at the end. But it's still a good point to take against a strong Everton team". As for the Seagulls point total so far, the Frenchman stated "We've managed to get eight points from eight games, so it's a good start and we have to keep on going".=

First-ever top flight goal dedicated to late father

After firing the Seagulls into the lead, Knockaert said “It was special. It was my first Premier League goal and obviously I thought about my dad, because I know he would have loved to have seen that. It was really emotional. Straight away I thought about him and this goal was for him".

Despite the draw, the winger was candid in his reflections: “I wish I could have brought three points to my team today, but it wasn’t to be. We take a point against a tough team, so it’s still a good point."

Patience stressed, disappointment expressed

Knockaert understood this was an opportunity to take all three points, saying "I'm disappointed, because we will not always have such a good opportunity to take three points" while also sharing his feelings on the late Everton equalizer: "We gave them the goal and should've done better at the end".

He also said "We had to be patient because they’re a top side, and I think we did brilliantly until the end when we conceded the penalty" and reiterating that "We are a tough team to beat at home - we showed that again on Sunday. It's just the end of the game that we are disappointed about.".

Brighton next face West Ham United, which Knockaert shared his early thoughts on: "We have another tough test against West Ham next week.”