Anthony Knockaert says Brighton "will learn" from Everton draw

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert is hoping his side will learn from their 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday. The Frenchman fired home the opening goal eight minutes from time only to see a controversial late penalty be awarded to the Toffees, which was converted by Wayne Rooney.

Winger "pleased" with start to season

Despite letting the lead slip, Knockaert is still very encouraged by Brighton's start to life in the Premier League, saying "We will learn from that. But if you look at our start to the season, it's not been bad. We've played some really good teams," referring to the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

He was also hoping "My goal could have brought three points" while admitting we conceded a poor one at the end. But it's still a good point to take against a strong Everton team". As for the Seagulls point total so far, the Frenchman stated "We've managed to get eight points from eight games, so it's a good start and we have to keep on going".=

 