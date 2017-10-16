Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan pleased with late double save to prevent Everton win

Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper Mathew Ryan expressed his delight to be able to deny Everton forward Kevin Mirallas two late injury-time efforts and preserve his side a point on Sunday.

The Australian international signed for the Seagulls in a £6 million move from Valencia in the summer and has been an ever-present for Chris Hughton's side since. 

He was pivotal in earning his side a share of the spoils at the weekend as Brighton held Ronald Koeman's Blues to a draw at the AMEX Stadium.

Brighton led through an Anthony Knockaert strike before a late Wayne Rooney penalty levelled the score, but the drama did not end there.

Ryan was called upon at the death with a superb double save. First adjusting his feet to stop the onlooking Mirallas and then jumping to his feet to stop the Belgian's follow-up attempt. 

Brighton did enough to hold on for a draw to move three points of the Premier League relegation zone and Ryan spoke afterwards of how thrilled he was to have played his part.