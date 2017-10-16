Chris Wood full of belief as he discusses leveller against Hammers

Chris Wood believed a goal was coming his way as he equalised to earn Burnley a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

The Clarets fell behind to a Michail Antonio strike before the Hammers put in a defensive performance following Andy Carroll’s red card.

With Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes and Wood in the box, Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s excellent delivery had to be turned in by one of them, with the New Zealand international being the lucky one.

Wood was full of praise for his team mates saying “It was a perfect cross, inch perfect” and he also said that the other two strikers made it easier to find space inside the box.

Burnley may have only scored twice at home all season, but have been beaten just once at Turf Moor, which Wood says that “teams are coming here with a lot more respect than they used to”.

Dyche pleased with at least a point

Sean Dyche had mixed emotions following the game, saying “We kept going and got a point and it’s hard to be disappointed at the moment.

"There are naturally details within a game, but overall we have had a really solid start and there is some real improvements in the players and team."

Dyche admitted that it was “a really poor goal by our standards" but he thought that they “definitely deserved something from the game."

On Carroll's red, Dyche said that although he's not into "losing the physicality in the game," it was in his words "a definite red."

City next

That will be harder to achieve however as The Clarets face a tough test against free scoring Manchester City who put seven past Stoke City this weekend.