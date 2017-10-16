Chelsea vs AS Roma Preview: Conte's side look to maintain 100% record in group

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from a shocking defeat to rock-bottom Crystal Palace last weekend, when they host AS Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues have a 100% record in the tournament so far, having defeated Qarabag FK with ease on the opening matchday at Stamford Bridge, before they had travelled to Spain and managed to grab a last-gasp winner against Atletico Madrid.

The Serie A side will be a side Antonio Conte knows very well, having come up against them on several different occasions as a player and as a manager for Juventus and will be hungry to make sure the defeat to The Eagles at the weekend is just a blip.

Team News

Chelsea will have their work cut out for them in midfield, as N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that he had picked up on international duty with France.

The defensive midfielder is expected to be out of contention for at least another three weeks and it showed on Saturday that the Blues missed his presence in the middle of the park.

Danny Drinkwater is still unlikely to be in contention to make his debut for Conte’s side as he continues to recover from a calf strain, however, it is hoped it will not be too long before they can call on the former Leicester City player.