NK Maribor vs Liverpool Preview: Reds in need of first Champions League group stage victory in Slovenia

Liverpool are still searching for their first Champions League victory in three years as they travel to NK Maribor for their third group stage game of the season on Tuesday night.

Having drawn against both Sevilla and Spartak Moscow, the Reds need six points from six in their double header against the reigning Slovenian champions - who they face again at Anfield in a fortnight - to ignite their campaign and maintain any hope of topping Group E.

And Liverpool's season as a whole requires victory on Tuesday night, too. Jürgen Klopp's side have only won one of their last eight games in all competitions, drawing five.

Familiar failings continue to let the Merseyside outfit down, their wasteful finishing and error-prone defending costing them in both of their European outings this term. 

Liverpool have not won an away game in the Champions League since November 2009, when they beat Hungarian side Debreceni VSC.

That win was not enough to spare them from demotion to the Europa League and a similar outcome from this year - a possible but unlikely circumstance - would be represent a massive underachievement.

Even two points from their opening two points can be viewed as a below-par performance, with Liverpool backed as favourites to win the group with relative ease given that they avoided some tough teams in the draw having been in Pot 3.

Back-to-back wins against Maribor would undoubtedly give Liverpool's continental campaign a rosier outlook, but they will likely face the challenge of an ultra-defensive outfit once more.

Klopp's men have continually struggled to break down opponents that condense the space and prevent them the chances to get in behind, even in spite of their attacking quality.

Darko Milanič's minnows are expected to set up with a 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 formation at the Stadion Ljudski vrt (People's Garden) but will hope for a more resilient defensive performance than their 3-0 defeat at Sevilla last month.

Vijoličasti (The Purple) mustered only a single shot on target and were comfortably second-best for almost all of the 90 minutes in Spain, following up a 1-1 draw with Spartak in their opening group game. 

But Maribor - 14 games unbeaten domestically - will look to remain more compact and show more threat on the counter-attack at home to Liverpool, knowing that the away team's defence is capable of gifting them goalscoring opportunities.

Yet anything but victory would surely cause huge concern for five-time champions Liverpool's hopes of winning their group - and so the Premier League team will be expected to go all out in search of three points in Styria.

 