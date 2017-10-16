Jürgen Klopp rules out any Liverpool rotation for Champions League clash with Maribor

Jürgen Klopp has ruled out the possibility of rotation and insists he will field the strongest imaginable Liverpool line-up against NK Maribor on Tuesday night.

The Reds return to Champions League action in Slovenia looking for their first victory in Europe this season after drawing their opening two Group E games.

Following on from a 0-0 draw against arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, journalists at his pre-match press conference at the Stadion Ljudski vrt posed the question as to whether changes could be expected.

But the Reds boss declared that there was "no chance" of him making widespread alterations to the team, adding: "Everybody thinks ahead of a game like this, 'this is the place where you can rotate'. It's the last place I would do things like this."

He acknowledged that the visitors could make "one or two changes" but declared Liverpool's "first job" is "not to think the same thing" he feels the English press are thinking, warning they cannot "underestimate the opponent."

Klopp noted that Maribor have played "nine Champions League games so far" this season and joked that they "chose the hard way" by going through all three of the necessary qualification rounds, hailing their "quality" and "mentality" to reach the groups.

He also referenced the fact that Maribor's 12,700-seater stadium is "not usually sold out" but "will be sold out" for the visit of his team, revealing his expectation that the home fans will generate "a special atmosphere."

"I need to think about this and not about giving anyone Champions League experience or whatever," Klopp said in response to a suggestion he might have included Ben Woodburn - again in Steven Gerrard's under-19s squad - in the senior squad for the first time.